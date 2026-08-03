‘Big Walk’ gets lost in co-op chaos

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

A new multiplayer adventure uses fading voices, hand gestures and unusual tools to keep groups connected.

Big Walk sends groups of players into an open world were getting lost, solving puzzles and finding unusual ways to communicate form part of the journey.

The co-operative adventure launches today (4 August 2026). Groups can include between two and 12 players, with cross-platform multiplayer supported.

Players can explore at their own pace while completing challenges and making discoveries. Teamwork becomes important when the group separates or encounters obstacles that disrupt normal communication.

Proximity voice chat changes according to distance and surroundings. Voices fade as players move apart, echo through corridors, become muffled behind walls and crackle over walkie-talkies.

When speaking is not possible, players can point, wave and use arm gestures to communicate. Available tools and toys include binoculars, laser pointers, megaphones, flares, whiteboards and cowbells.

Image courtesy Big Walk.

The game leaves room for less structured moments between challenges. Friends can stop to watch the sunset, explore together or interfere with one another by taking objects and throwing them away.

Big Walk is designed as a complete adventure with an ending rather than an open-ended online social space. Groups can play through the journey from beginning to end together.

Where to play Big Walk

Big Walk is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. House House, the studio behind Untitled Goose Game , developed the title. The title is published by Panic.