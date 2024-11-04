New Squid Game trailer reveals a twist

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The hit Korean show introduces new tension in the deadly games: contestants can vote on whether to continue after each round…

The new trailer for Squid Game season 2 reveals a twist that allows contestants to vote after each round on whether to continue or end the deadly games. This season, players have the option to leave if the majority agrees.

If the vote to end the games is successful, the surviving players can take their accumulated prize money and walk away. If the vote fails, however, the games continue – raising the prize pool of up to 45,6-billion Won, and fuelling internal conflicts among the contestants that want the game to end.

Squid Game season two streams on Netflix from 26 December 2024.

Fierce competition and cast

Lee Jung-jae returns as the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, known as contestant number 456 and the winner of Season 1. As an experienced player, he brings a new determination to end the brutality of the games, and is set on convincing the other contestants to vote against continuing. However, Gi-hun’s pleas are met with opposition from contestants driven by the lure of the huge cash prize, leading to clashes and heightened tension.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, known for his Emmy-winning work on Season 1, once again leads the project, with Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles. New cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Gyu-young. The mysterious Front Man and detective Hwang Jun-ho return also make their return.