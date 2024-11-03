Nintendo launches music app

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gaming fans can stream soundtracks from nearly 40 years of Nintendo history using the app both online and offline.

Nintendo has launched new app, Nintendo Music, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. The app provides access to a library of soundtracks from Nintendo’s 40-year history. Included are songs from Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing among others.

The app offers both online streaming and offline listening options. One can search for songs by game title, track name, playlist, or browse by game screenshot.

Features include looping songs, and a content filter that hides tracks containing potential game spoilers. An extended song play option is available which allows users to increase the duration of a song by up to an hour.

One can listen to playlists based on curated themes, characters, opening moments, and boss battles – or create their own playlist. Preset mood playlists are included, such as ‘break time’, ‘powering up’, and ‘good night’. All playlists and songs can be shared.

The app will recommend music based on users’ Nintendo Switch Play Activity, and Nintendo plans to expand the music library over time.

Nintendo Music is available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.