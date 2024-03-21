‘PJ Masks’ invites young gamers to hero up

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, a single-player, side-scrolling adventure video game, is now available.

It is the latest collaboration between Outright Games and Hasbro. The game is geared towards family-friendly interactive entertainment, and the features an experience set in the universe of ‘PJ Masks: Power Heroes’, which appeals to a younger audience. It is available at R330 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The game includes adaptive features for players of all skill levels and ages. From simplified enemy AI settings to jump assistance and magnetic gems, the game caters to diverse audiences. In addition, it offers full voiceover and options for colourblind players.

The storyline revolves around a mishap during an experiment, which scatters pieces of the PJ Power Q across various locations. The Heroes must rally together to retrieve the missing fragments before antagonists Luna Girl, Night Ninja, and Romeo can exploit the technology for their nefarious purposes. One can play as Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, Newton Star, An Yu, Ice Cub, Bastet, and Lilyfay, to traverse through four distinct locales both on Earth and beyond.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games, says: “With its fantastic characters, exciting universe and action-packed storylines, PJ Masks is a natural fit for video games, so it has been a pleasure creating a second video game in this universe. PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance is a bold and dynamic game that expands on and stays true to the already hugely popular franchise. It has been a wonderful experience creating an enjoyable and safe playing experience for young fans, who are just starting to cut their teeth in the world of gaming.”