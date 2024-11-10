Aquaman sequel comes to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry, the Atlantean hero known as Aquaman, faces off against Black Manta, who wields an ancient and formidable weapon. To protect his family and homeland, Aquaman allies with his half-brother and former enemy, Orm.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starts streaming on Showmax from today (11 November 2024).

Four years after assuming the throne, Arthur has settled into his role as king of Atlantis, balancing his duties as a ruler with life on the surface alongside his wife, Mera, and their young son, Arthur Jr. Yet, the peace he’s worked hard to maintain is under threat as Black Manta, driven by an unrelenting vendetta, seeks revenge for his father’s death. Teaming up with marine biologist Stephen Shin, Manta discovers a hidden cavern in Antarctica, where he encounters the legendary Black Trident. This ancient artifact, once wielded by the dark sorcerer Kordax, grants him extraordinary powers, aiding his quest to destroy Arthur and Atlantis.

With the Black Trident’s power, Manta launches a devastating plan that threatens not only Atlantis but also the entire world. As Manta’s strength grows, Aquaman is drawn into a desperate, high-stakes battle to protect his kingdom, family, and the surface world, facing his most formidable foe in a showdown that will determine the fate of all life above and below the waves.

Cast and team

Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman, joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Nicole Kidman appears as Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother, while Amber Heard reprises her role as Mera, Queen of Atlantis. Dolph Lundgren is back as King Nereus, with Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin and Martin Short lending his voice to Kingfish.

Behind the scenes, director James Wan (Furious 7, The Conjuring) reunites with his original team to bring Aquaman’s world to life. Cinematographer Don Burgess (The Conjuring 2) and production designer Bill Brzeski (Jumanji: The Next Level) join forces again, while composer Rupert Gregson-Williams (Wonder Woman) returns with a score that underscores the film’s intense atmosphere.

Where to watch?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is streaming on Showmax from today (11 November 2024).