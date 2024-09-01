Travel to new ‘Savage Planet’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players encounter a variety of alien creatures and environments in the new action-adventure game ‘Revenge of the Savage Planet’.

Crawling with bizarre creatures and rich in exotic plant life, the action-adventure game Revenge of the Savage Planet sends explorers traveling through alien worlds.

Revealed during the 2024 Xbox Gamescom showcase by indie developer Raccoon Logic, formerly known as Typhoon Studios, Revenge is the sequel to the 2020 satirical sci-fi adventure Journey to the Savage Planet.

Building on the original game’s core mechanics, the sequel introduces new environments, critters, and gear with a shift to a third-person perspective. Players will navigate vibrant settings, and face challenges as they attempt to return home after being stranded while travelling across space.

It features multiplayer with options for split-screen and online crossplay.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome budding explorers back to the Savage Planet universe,” said Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Raccoon Logic, on launch day.

“A lot has happened since we launched the original title – both in-game and life, with the whole studio being shuttered during a global pandemic. On the back of this, Raccoon Logic was born, and with it Revenge of the Savage Planet, which may or may not incorporate an element of the journey we all went through.”

“The Xbox showcase today is the tip of the asteroid, and we can’t wait to show everyone the world we’ve created next year.”

Players can travel to the alien worlds of Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC and consoles in early 2025.

