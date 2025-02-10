‘SteamDolls’ gets into Steam

Photo supplied

The cast of the stealth-platformer game, releasing into Steam Early Access today, includes David Hayter (Snake, ‘Metal Gear Solid’) and Jennifer Hale (Samus Aran, ‘Metroid Prime’)

SteamDolls – Order of Chaos, a new stealth-action platformer, launches into Steam Early Access today (11 February 2025, 8pm SAST).

The indie game features AAA voice actors from the Metal Gear Solid (MGS) franchise, including David Hayter, Christopher Randolph, and Jennifer Hale.

The team and voices

Hayter, who voices the protagonist, is renowned for voicing Snake in the MGS series. He is also an accomplished screenwriter, credited for X-Men (2000), X-Men 2 (2003), and Watchmen (2009).

Joining him is Randolph, also from the MGS series, known for voicing Huey Emmerich and Hal “Otacon” Emmerich.

Hale is known for a range of voices, including: Commander Shepard from Mass Effect, Samus Aran from Metroid Prime, Killer Frost from Injustice: Gods Among Us, Gladys from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Trinity from The Matrix: Path of Neo, Princess Morbucks, Sedusa and Ms. Keane from The Powerpuff Girls, Jean Grey from X-Men ’97, Flora from Tak and the Power of Juju, Cinderella from various Disney projects and Dory from Finding Nemo video games.

SteamDolls is developed by French studio The Shady Gentlemen, with publishing assistance from Top Hat Studios.

Gameplay

In SteamDolls – Order of Chaos, players take on the role of a bloodthirsty, witty, and “just a bit kooky” character named The Whisper. Balancing stealth and brutality, one can make their way through a comic book-inspired steampunk city on the verge of anarchy.

Photo supplied

The story is set in a world split across distinct zones, such as a beautiful yet far overgrown chapel, a hellish underbelly seemingly made of flesh, an electrified industrial bunker, and a city overrun by an insect-like infection. Players can discover treasure and upgrade The Whisper and his skills to better suit a desired style.

Players can choose to charge head-first into combat, executing devastating finishers to eliminate enemies, or adopt a stealthier approach, slipping through the shadows undetected. They can also hack into terminals to uncover memories of the past and encounter the ghosts haunting the remnants of the modern world.

Free demo and availability

A free demo for SteamDolls – Order of Chaos is available on Steam, featuring the intro sequence the game. Top Hat Studios has not made an official announcement, but in response to a comment on the latest game trailer, the studio confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox later.