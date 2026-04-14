‘Solarpunk’ lifts survival to the clouds

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A June release has been announced for a floating island game that blends crafting and farming.

Stream of the Day

A release date for Solarpunk, a new sky-based survival game, has been confirmed for 8 June 2026.

The announcement was made during the Triple-i Initiative 2026 , an online video showcase where indie studios share trailers, gameplay reveals, and release updates.

Set in a world of floating islands, Solarpunk focuses on exploration, resource management, and building within a high-tech environment powered by renewable energy. Players can gather materials, construct homes in the sky, and automate systems using solar, wind, and water energy.

The experience supports both solo play and co-op sessions for up to four players. Co-operative gameplay allows players to divide tasks, explore islands together, and build shared or individual structures.

Image courtesy Steam.

Gameplay includes farming, crafting, and automation systems that allow players to manage resources at a self-directed pace. Airship construction and travel form a central part of exploration, enabling movement between distant islands.

The setting emphasises a peaceful atmosphere, with progression tied to creativity, resource planning, and environmental design rather than survival pressure.

The game has reached over one-million wishlists and ranks among the 30 most wishlisted titles on Steam. A playable demo recorded more than 500,000 downloads during a recent Steam Next Fest.

Where to play Solarpunk

Solarpunk will release on 8 June 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GoG. Cross-play support is not included at launch. The game is published by Rokaplay and developed by Cyberware.