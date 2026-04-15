‘Cthulhu’ awakens in new game today

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‘The Cosmic Abyss’ unravels a dark oceanic mystery, in which an ancient being warps reality.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss centres on a deep-sea investigation linked to an ancient entity called Cthulhu. What begins as a search for missing miners in the Pacific Ocean draws into a larger threat connected to forces beyond human understanding.

The adventure game releases today (16 April 2026), launching at 11am SAST on consoles and 7pm SAST on PC. The cosmic horror central to the narrative originates from HP Lovecraft’s 1928 Weird Tales story The Call of Cthulhu.

Players can take on the role as Noah, who is sent to investigate groups of missing miners. Guided by an AI companion named Key, Noah descends into R’lyeh, a labyrinthine sunken city shaped by complex geometry and ancient forces.

Within R’lyeh, Noah navigates a hostile environment shaped by the ancient being whose influence distorts perception and reality. Exploration reveals fragments of a hidden truth connected to the miners’ disappearance and the origins of the city.

Image courtesy Steam.

Investigation drives progression, with players analysing environments, gathering clues, and solving layered puzzles alongside Key. The structure allows for multiple routes through each case, with branching paths and hidden passages affecting how discoveries unfold.

Noah operates within Ancile, a covert Interpol division focused on occult threats, placing the story within a broader framework of specialised investigations. The game unfolds as a first-person investigative horror experience, where player decisions and collected evidence determine how events progress and conclude.

Where to play Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The game is developed by Big Bad Wolf and published by Nacon.