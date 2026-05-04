‘Dead as Disco’ starts the party early

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The new game, available today, combines music-driven combat with rhythm-based mechanics.

Martial arts meets music video in Dead as Disco, a neon-drenched beat ‘em up where combat is synced to song.

The game releases into Early Access on Steam and Epic Games today (5 May 2026). The announcement was made during Triple-i Initiative 2026, an online video showcase where indie studios share trailers, gameplay reveals, and release updates.

Dead as Disco follows Charlie Disco, a fallen icon seeking to reclaim the spotlight from the Idols, former bandmates who have risen to legendary status. Combat unfolds in sync with each track, set against a world shaped by music, fame, and betrayal.

The rhythmic title, developed by Brain Jar Games, recorded more than 1.2-million players through a demo. The game has generated over 300-million online views.

Image courtesy Steam.

Combat encounters centre on the Idols, each representing a distinct role within the game’s music-driven world. Hemlock is a former punk rocker who now acts as an enforcer for Harmony Corp, while Arora is an AI-based pop idol shaped by user data. Dex appears as a cybernetically enhanced guitarist connected to Harmony’s network, and Prophet is presented as a rapper and producer linked to the rise and fall of artists under the same organisation.

Infinite Disco mode includes more than 30 songs, featuring a mix of original tracks, covers, and licensed music. A separate My Music feature allows the use of personal music libraries to create custom challenges.

The Encore music club can be restored, with collectible items providing additional context to the narrative. Progression systems include unlocking each Idol’s abilities and skill trees, with more than 30 skills available, alongside customisation options such as skins, accessories, and animations.

Leaderboards track performance across multiple songs, with both friend-based and global rankings available.

Where to play Dead as Disco

Dead as Disco is available in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.