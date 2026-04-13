‘One Piece’ S3 advances to Alabasta

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A civil war looms as the Straw Hats confront a powerful warlord in a new story arc called ‘The Battle of Alabasta’.

Netflix has announced that the third season of One Piece will follow the Straw Hats to a desert kingdom on the brink of civil war, in a storyline titled The Battle of Alabasta.

Production is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The new episodes are set to stream in 2027.

“For many One Piece fans, Alabasta is the arc that hooked them as nakama for life, combining [One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda] Oda-san’s incredible talent for world-building and memorable characters in a story that’s thematically rich, emotionally gripping, and visually spectacular,” season three co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site.

“Reaching this story has been a dream for our team since the live-action series began. We’re excited to be in production on season three right now. We’ll see you in Alabasta, it’s going to be epic.”

Warning! S2 and S3 spoilers ahead

After agreeing to help Princess Vivi at the end of season two, Luffy and the Straw Hat crew face a brewing war in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Vivi’s homeland. In season 3, a rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fuelled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.

The new arc is defined by unbreakable bonds and difficult choices. The Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.

Season 3 cast

All the Straw Hats are coming back, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. They’ll be joined by returning season two cast members Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra.

Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for the third instalment.

Additional cast members boarding season 3 include Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D Ace and Cole Escola (the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway play Oh, Mary!) as theatrical assassin Bon Clay.

Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) will join the cast as Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger, along with Awdo Awdo (Subversion) as Mr 1.

One Piece season 3 will stream on Netflix from next year (2027).