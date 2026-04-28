New Vigus bakkie targets SA market

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

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The redesigned vehicle debuts with a 2.5L diesel engine and three variants.

The new JMC Vigus bakkie has arrived in SA, spearheading the brand’s local relaunch by distributor Salvador Caetano Group.

“Embodying the core philosophy of being ‘built for more’, this latest addition to the South African bakkie segment combines rugged durability with premium refinement to meet the evolving needs of modern drivers,” said JMC in a statement.

The new generation of the bakkie features a mecha-inspired front face and defined body lines. The Vigus measures 5,335 mm by 1,882 mm by 1,834 mm.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

According to JMC, functionality is central to the design, which includes a cargo bed developed for utility. A 750 mm bed height contributes to a 15% improvement in loading efficiency, while rear doors open to 75° to accommodate larger items.

The Vigus uses a body composed of 68% high-strength steel, built to meet defined production standards. The chassis is constructed from 420-grade steel and has a bending stiffness of 1,150 N/mm, a structure JMC engineers describe as “fortress-level” for stability.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

All outer panels use 100% galvanised steel and have undergone a 60-day corrosion-resistance test, aimed at supporting durability in coastal and high-altitude conditions.

Interior

Inside, the cabin includes seats supplied by Lear, engineered to support comfort during long-distance travel.

The interior features:

A 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A 9-inch floating instrument cluster and a two-spoke steering wheel.

Enhanced safety features including Hill-Start Assist (HLA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Space: The rear features 822mm of row spacing and a nearly flat floor hump of 17mm.

Power and durability

Powered by a 2.5L turbo diesel engine, the Vigus delivers a maximum power of 123kW and peak torque of 430Nm. This low-rpm, high-torque characteristic aims to deliver impressive climbing ability even under full load.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

According to JMC, the bakkie has been validated over 4-million kilometres of intensive testing to ensure it lives up to the promise of unmatched durability.

Pricing and availability

The new JMC Vigus is available through JMC’s dealer network in South Africa in three distinct configurations: