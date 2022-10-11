Socks Up pulls up the title

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Red Bull Campus Clutch South African Champions beat Cape Warriors in an intense final round.

The Socks Up gamers are the new Red Bull Campus Clutch South African Champions after beating off all challengers at the recent Valorant national finals at Comic Con Africa. They beat Cape Warriors in an intense final round, winning three maps out of five.

The team that was formed two years ago by five friends will be invited to compete in the World Final taking place in Brazil in December. It comprises Max de Wet from Durban, Zac Lewis from Cape Town, Kyle Twomey from Randburg, Garrett Laird from Midrand, and team Captain Roberto Gallo from Durban.

This year’s world final will be the first time 50 student esports teams will come together to compete in a live professional event and leave a legacy at their university. The winning team will also receive €20,000 in prize money, and an exclusive VIP experience at a 2023 Valorant Champions Tour event.

University Valorant players across South Africa battled it out in the qualifiers that took place in Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Gqebhera, Pretoria and Johannesburg, leading up to a heated national championship battle.

New to the global esports scene, Valorant has fast become one of the most exciting games to watch.

Fans came in numbers at the Red Bull National final stage to be part of this epic moment of victory for Socks Up.

“Winning was amazing and we are so excited for the team because we were so committed, and we train together almost every day so we could play as one,” said team captain Roberto Gallo. “It still feels surreal that we are going to Brazil to represent South Africa and hopefully we can bring it home.”

Red Bull says that the Campus Clutch, along with Red Bull Home Ground, the premier pro Red Bull event for Valorant, encapsulates the brand´s continued commitment to support the Valorant community and uplift its competitive ecosystem, from a grassroots level to the highest echelons of esports.

