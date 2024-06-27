Hilux Raider tells a tale

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

From the realm of automotive innovation to the canefields of KZN, SHERYL GOLDSTUCK follows the story of the new Toyota bakkie.

Once upon a time in the bustling realm of automotive innovation, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) embarked on an epic journey to redefine adventure with its latest marvels. Back in 1968, the Toyota Hilux was born and has now evolved into the Toyota Hilux Raider 48V.

Now, our story takes us to a launch in Kwa Zulu Natal, in sun-soaked sugar cane fields, where the mighty Hilux Raider prowled with a refreshed new visage. Its front-end, adorned with a honeycomb grille and sleek fog lamp bezels, stood as a testament to its rugged appeal as the new protagonist of the tale.

Deep within the heart of this titan lies a new heart – its 48V technology. Whispers of its power have spread far and wide since a Toyota Hilux Hybrid made waves at a World Rally Championship event in Kenya. Now, it emerges from the shadows, imbuing selected Hilux double cabs with a 12kW surge of power and an extra 65Nm of torque. Efficiency is improved and off-road prowess is elevated.

The infotainment system is intended to be practical and appeal to the needs of drivers. However, Android Auto and Apple Car Play still require a Type-C data cable to connect. A lead character does not have to be all-powerful!

Under the hood, a symphony of technology unfolds: that 48-volt battery, a motor generator, and a cunning DC/DC converter unite with a 2.8-litre GD-6 turbo-diesel engine. Together, they orchestrate stop-start maneuvers that reduce fuel consumption, while the 48V technology is a step in the direction of achieving carbon neutrality for Toyota.

48V (Mild Hybrid) Technology includes:

Power Boost of 12Kw

Torque Boost of 65Nm

Efficiency improvement

Cruising through the wilds was made easier by switching between power modes tailored for every terrain story. When the road fades into the rearview mirror, Toyota-approved accessories beckon: rooftop tents, bike carriers, and even solar panels await, ready to transform the Hilux Raider into a true nomad’s dream.

As the dust settled on this saga, Glenn Compton, vice president of marketing at TSAM, summed it up best: “The addition of 48V for a small price premium, along with other valuable specification and styling improvements, ensures that the Hilux is more desirable than ever,”

And so, the legend of the Toyota Hilux continues, with the 48V revolution promising not just a ride, but an odyssey through the wild.

Toyota Hilux Raider Pricing

Extra Cab: Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT R587,200 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4X4 6MT R563,200 Double Cab: Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6MT R612,100 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT R633,200 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6MT R684,800 Hilux Raider 2.4 GD-6 4×4 6AT R716,300 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT R769,900 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT 48V R785,400 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6AT R858,600 Hilux Raider 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6AT 48V R876,600

*Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager for World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels.