Need for Speed gets Unbound

The latest street racing fantasy from Electronic Arts will see graffiti come to life as players increase the level of risk for each race

December 2 is deadline day for fans of an iconic games franchise: that’s when Electronic Arts and Criterion Games will launch The Need for Speed Unbound. The latest edition of the series will put players around the world in the driver’s seat of their own street racing fantasy as they outsmart police and demonstrate that they have what it takes to win The Grand, the Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

Need for Speed Unbound features a new visual style, blending elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history. The innovative single player campaign delivers thrills and consequences through an immersive narrative that engages players in the city of Lakeshore as they race, collect, upgrade, and customise the world’s hottest performance cars on their way to the top of the scene. Need for Speed Unbound is built for the new generation of technology and will feature 4K resolution at 60 frames per second for the first time in the series, when it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“Need for Speed Unbound is all about self-expression, taking risks and disrupting the status quo by just being you – through your racing style, unique car builds, fashion, music and much more,” said Kieran Crimmins, creative director at criterion games. “We are inspired to create a truly authentic universe where players see themselves represented in the game. The visual experience of Unbound redefines expectation, with a new signature art-style that brings graffiti to life, intensifies the competition, and creates adrenaline-inducing, high-speed action.”

Need for Speed Unbound challenges the conventions of the racing genre and ups the ante by introducing true consequences with impactful risk and reward for every race, decision and side bet made. Players uncover the world of Lakeshore when a robbery at a family auto-shop tears two friends apart and sets a rookie racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen from them.

Electronic Arts provided the following information on the features of Need for Speed Unbound:

The World is Each Player’s Canvas: Graffiti comes to life in a new art style as players ride through the city equipped with a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects, like Burst Nitrous, which rewards players with style-based boost, reflecting how they drive.

Graffiti comes to life in a new art style as players ride through the city equipped with a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects, like Burst Nitrous, which rewards players with style-based boost, reflecting how they drive. Run the Streets: The more players race, the more heat they build up. Choose to outdrive or outsmart cops using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase to earn big rewards or even bigger consequences for getting busted.

Self-Expression and Style: Hundreds of cosmetic items including exclusive licensed gear from some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators and custom automotive gear companies give players endless options to not only kit out their car but show off their personal style in game.

Hundreds of cosmetic items including exclusive licensed gear from some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators and custom automotive gear companies give players endless options to not only kit out their car but show off their personal style in game. Find Freedom in the Flow: Ride to a genre-defying soundtrack of trailblazing artists from the world of hip-hop led by multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE, including the world premiere of A$AP Rocky’s brand new track “Sh*ttin’ Me,” also featured in the reveal trailer.

Takeover Scene featuring ASAP Rocky: A$AP Rocky will appear in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene, a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed. AWGE also functioned as creative consultants on the game.