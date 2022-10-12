Disney+ previews ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’￼

The movie star explores how we all can live better for longer, in a series that streams on National Geographic from November 16.

Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for the original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, from National Geographic. In the six-part documentary series, global movie star Chris Hemsworth (Extraction, Thor, The Avengers) takes viewers on a rollercoaster personal journey as he explores how to combat ageing and discover the full potential of the human body. Building on the latest scientific research, “Limitless” shatters conventional wisdom about maximizing life. All episodes of the series premiere Nov. 16, exclusively on Disney+.

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale,” “Black Swan”) and his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, “Limitless” puts cutting-edge science of human longevity center-stage. Part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, each episode of the series follows Chris as he takes up a gauntlet of physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the ageing process. Each meticulously crafted challenge is rooted in game-changing science, drawing on new research and long-held traditions. Chris’ mission is to understand the limits of the human body better and discover ways we can all extend health and happiness into old age.

Keeping himself in peak physical condition and best known for portraying an immortal superhero, Chris has always taken care of his health and fitness. But, now in his late 30s, he wants to find out how to harness the potential of his mind and body to stay sharper, stronger and healthier for longer not only for himself and his children but for his children’s children too. Each challenge pushes Chris further than he has ever gone before. Through the series, viewers will learn techniques they can use to improve their health and enhance their own lives.

Years in the making and with his friends and family alongside, including wife Elsa Pataky and brothers Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, Chris entered into “Limitless,” determined to explore his emotional and cognitive health in addition to challenging his physical limits. Open-minded and honest, he worked tirelessly to enhance his mental resilience and face up to some of the toughest realities life holds for all of us. It’s an experience that is deep, authentic and humbling for Chris. In addition to his daring and emotional challenges, “Limitless” also shares fascinating stories from around the world of people who have woven the lessons of longevity into their own lives, with surprising benefits we can all reap.

Chris did not want to just talk about the scientific theories that might extend and improve his life, he wanted to test them for real and he wanted to go big. Every epic challenge is spectacular and unique. They include swimming 800 feet across a 36-degree Arctic fjord, climbing a 100-foot rope dangling over a canyon, and walking along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper, 80 stories high.

Each challenge requires an authentic training and immersion program from Chris alongside world-class experts. Some, like the rope climb over a canyon, needed months of preparation. Others, like Chris’ four-day long water-only fast, were much shorter, but it was so tough he almost walked away from it all.

The following are six essential fundamental elements of living better for longer, as explained by the scientists and experts Chris was guided by:

Ross Edgley, an extreme athlete and sports science author, prepares Chris’ body to handle a swim in nearly freezing waters;

Dr. Peter Attia, a longevity physician at Attia Medical, teaches Chris the science of ageing and how to combat it through different techniques;

Professor Modupe Akinola, an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, gives Chris the tools to deal with his stress head-on;

Dr. Sharon Sha, a doctor and clinical associate professor and associate vice chair of clinical research neurology and neurological sciences for Stanford Center for Memory Disorders, helps Chris combat his mind's ageing process;

Dr. BJ Miller, president and counsellor at Mettle Health, guides Chris on a journey through old age and mortality;

Alua Arthur, death doula and founder of Going with Grace, gets Chris to open up about his own death; and

Tanya Streeter, a professional freediver, coaches Chris on his underwater breath-holding capacity.

The six episodes streaming on November 16 include the following:

Stress-Proof: Ever since his teenage years, stress has been part of Chris’ life, and he wants to learn how to deal with it better. Psychologist Modupe Akinola challenges him to stay calm during a terrifying walk along a crane that’s projecting out from the roof of a skyscraper. Modupe will train Chris in powerful physical and psychological techniques we can use to control the stress in our lives and combat the risk it poses to long-term health.

Shock: To maximize longevity, you might think it’s best to play it safe and stay cozy. But some scientists believe we should do the opposite, as exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our bodies’ own defences against the killer diseases of old age. Chris heads for the freezing Arctic with his brothers Liam and Luke to take on the ultimate cold therapy.

Fasting: Chris turns to longevity doctor Peter Attia to find out how changing his eating habits can help his quest for longevity. Ironically, the answer is to eat no food at all for four long days. If he can bear the hunger, fasting will unlock his body’s own anti-aging powers and give Chris the edge he needs when he tries to hunt for his next meal by spearfishing off the Great Barrier Reef.

Strength: As Chris bulks up for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” he needs to build a body that looks right for an immortal god. But, he also wants the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to help him stay strong and healthy as he grows older in real life. Teaming up with extreme sports guru Ross Edgley, he trains for a gruelling 100-foot rope climb challenge, changing him from an ornament into an instrument.

Memory: Chris has always worked to keep his body healthy, now it’s time to start looking after his brain. Neurologist Dr. Sharon Sha challenges him to go off-grid into the wilderness without a GPS or map. Teaming up with his buddy, First Nations artist Otis Hope Carey, Chris will need to tune into nature to navigate through Otis’ remote ancestral homeland. The hike stirs up Chris’ most precious memories.

Acceptance: Chris has done everything possible to delay the ageing process. Now he’s facing his most extreme and emotional challenge: three days in a retirement village while wearing an ageing suit that turns the simplest activity into a Herculean task. He’s testing the theory that the best way to combat ageing and fear of mortality might not be to fight it but accept it.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and Wild State for National Geographic. Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers for Wild State. Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are executive producers for Protozoa. For Nutopia, Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed and Ruth Shurman are executive producers. Bengt Anderson and Matt Renner are executive producers for National Geographic.

