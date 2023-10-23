Comics get queer in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Queer representation in comics is changing the game in Africa in 7 distinct ways, writes brand strategist and pop culture enthusiast MARTIN HEADGER.

Comic books have come a long way from their early days of superheroes in spandex. Today they reflect diversity in all its forms and though Comic Con Africa might be over, the social impact it carries will live long past the next one. As a convention that celebrates personal expression, it has shaped a community of acceptance, and has impacted the way that queer individuals find representation in pop culture, namely in comic books.

Finding visibility in more than comics with special edition covers during pride month, here are a few ways queer representation in pop culture has made an impact in South Africa:

1. Breaking Stereotypes within African narratives: Queer characters in comics are challenging stereotypes and redefining what it means to be a hero. Take “Kwanele,” a South African superhero who identifies as non-binary. They’re smashing gender norms and fighting crime in style.

2. Role Models for the Youth: Young readers now have queer role models to look up to. Characters like “Thandiwe” in “Cape Town Chronicles” are showing that being true to yourself is a superpower in its own right.

3. Debunking relationships: Love stories in comics are no longer limited to heterosexual couples. South African comics like “Durban Delights” depict same-sex relationships, showing that love knows no boundaries.

4. Diverse Storytelling: Queer representation has opened the door to diverse storytelling. “Soweto Serenaders” tells the story of a queer choir in South Africa, shedding light on the challenges they face while celebrating their resilience.

5. Educational Opportunities: Comics have become a tool for education about LGBTQ+ issues. “Rainbow Warriors,” a series aimed at teenagers, provides valuable insights into acceptance, tolerance, and identity.

6. Fighting Discrimination: Comics are helping combat discrimination. “Joburg Justice League” features a diverse team of heroes who stand against prejudice and work towards a more inclusive society.

7. Building Bridges: Queer representation fosters understanding and empathy. “Mzansi Mysteries” explores the lives of queer individuals in different South African communities, promoting unity and acceptance.

Queer representation in local comics is more and just entertaining and empowering. It’s changing perceptions and giving a voice to those who have long been marginalised. With each new issue, these comics are rewriting the narrative and ensuring that the diverse stories of the LGBTQ+ community are told and celebrated.