F1 gamers clock 1-billion laps

The official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship has seen players compete in 73-million races.

Gamers have completed a staggering 1-billion laps in F1 23 since its release in June, according to Electronic Arts (EA).

Those who immersed themselves in the world of the official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship engaged in 73-million races, covering an impressive 5,25-billion kilometres, showcasing their skills in wheel-to-wheel action.

Three-time world champion and EA Sports ambassador, Max Verstappen, emerged as the most frequently chosen driver. The racer was closely followed by the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and F1 23 ambassador, Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull Racing dominated the virtual grid as the most popular team, with Mercedes and Scuderia Ferrari securing second and third positions in the preferences of avid players.

Bahrain, Melbourne, and Austria emerged as the favoured race locations, with players demonstrating a penchant for traditional tracks over street circuits. The inclusion of red flags added an element of excitement and strategy, with players triggering over 4,5 million incidents during races. Gamers accumulated over 900,000 attempts at Pro Challenges, in an opportunity to surpass lap times set by real-life F1 drivers.

“F1 23 has witnessed an intense level of global engagement, and we are thrilled to see the positive reception of new features,” says senior creative director at Codemasters Lee Mather. “We eagerly anticipate another year of high-speed competition, offering even more engaging experiences for our dedicated players worldwide.”

F1 23 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, accessible via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

*For more information on EA’s F1 23, click here.