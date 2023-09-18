Comic Con Africa opens this week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The hype is building for this year’s fourth Comic Con Africa, which is expected to be the biggest yet, writes ZIANDA GOLDSTUCK.

Comic Con Africa this weekend is expected to be the biggest edition yet of the annual festival, with organisers expecting a turnout of about 80,000 people.

The fourth year of this event, it is taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre over the upcoming long weekend starting on 22 September. It is a festival that provides a platform for both local and international entertainment and pop culture, including some of the world’s biggest in the worlds of film, gaming, comics, and collectibles.

The full lineup of celebrities has been released, with actors Anthony Daniels (C-3PO in Star Wars) and John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness from Doctor Who and Malcolm Merlyn in various DC shows), voice actor Veronica Taylor (English voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon) in attendance, as well as Martin Copping and Jeff Teravainen (Mozzie and Sam “Zero” Fisher in Rainbow Six: Siege).

Local actors Steven John Ward (Mihawk in Netflix’s live action adaptation of One Piece) and Cameron Scott (writer, actor and producer, having starred in The Kissing Booth 3, Ring of Beasts, and The Bachelorette SA) will also be there.

Comic Con will host not only actors, but writers too, including Sam Beckbessinger (Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup, and co-author of Girls of Little Hope), and Dale Halvorsen (co-author of Girls of Little Hope, illustrator and book cover designer). The event will feature comic book artists Sean Izaakse, Jason Masters, Karl Mostert and Warren Louw, along with Sebastian Jones, president of Stranger Comics.

Cosplay remains one of the main attractions, featuring competitions that showcase the best-dressed attendees throughout the weekend. Renowned cosplayers Princess Sachiko (South Africa), Har Fie (England), and Sakura Flor (Netherlands) will be in attendance.

One of the new attractions this year will be the Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship Qualifier South Africa Open, commencing on 23 September.

Another first is Otaku Town, an area focused on anime, manga and Japanese culture.

“We have listened to the fans to create this area, and depending on how it goes this year, would be willing to expand this section in future,” said the organisers.

Comic Con Africa is scheduled to run from Friday until Sunday, 25 September.

* Click here to visit the official site.