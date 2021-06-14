Stream of the Day
Shadow and Bone renewed for second season
After shining reviews, Netflix has renewed the fantasy adventure show for a second season.
After earning a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and holding the number one spot on Netflix in 79 countries, the fantasy adventure Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone takes place in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.
The second season of Shadow and Bone is expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023. To stream the first season of Shadow and Bone, visit: netflix.com/shadowandbone
Trending
-
Product of the Day5 days ago
Naspers invests R42-m in public transport
-
People 'n' Issues4 days ago
Loyalty points get tax break
-
Product of the Day4 days ago
Opera launches Hype in SA
-
People 'n' Privacy4 days ago
POPI is NOT coming to get you
-
Stream of the Day5 days ago
E3: What to expect from Ubisoft Forward
-
Stream of the Day4 days ago
Square Enix summer showcase comes to E3
-
Cybersecurity3 days ago
Biometrics set to replace passwords
-
People 'n' Issues3 days ago
SA needs national strategy for digital public service