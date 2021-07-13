Second season of Netflix’s The Witcher releases this year

Revealed as part of the first WitcherCon last week, Netflix announced the second season of The Witcher, which will premiere on Netflix on 17 December 2021.

The highly anticipated news dropped as part of WitcherCon’s ‘Deck of Destiny’ panel, featuring cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa and Paul Bullion, and The Witcher showrunner and executive producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The teaser art for The Witcher Season 2 – featuring Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan’s Princess Cirilla of Cintra – was also unveiled as part of the surprise announcement, which marked just the beginning of what’s yet to unfold as part of WitcherCon.

To watch WitcherCon, visit: https://www.youtube.com/c/witchernetflix/videos