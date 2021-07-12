The King of Fighters returns to next-gen

Koch Media, a leading global publishing partner, and SNK Corporation, the Japanese video game developer, have announced their partnership for the upcoming release of The King of Fighters XV, the latest and upcoming addition to the renowned fighting game franchise.

The King of Fighters (KOF) series is back six years after the release of KOF XIV with a great sequel that will undoubtedly live up to the fighting legacy the franchise has carried since its first release in 1994.

Stephan Schmidt, director of global partner publishing at Koch Media says: “We are delighted to be working again with SNK and excited to support them with our local publishing offices around the world. It is particularly thrilling to be able to work on such a legendary fighting game franchise. I’m convinced that we’ll achieve great things together for the digital and physical release of this title.”

Yasuyuki Oda, chief producer of The King of Fighters at SNK Corporation says: “We are very pleased to work again with our overseas publishing partner, Koch Media. Through Koch Media’s global network, I believe we can achieve fantastic results by spreading the appeal of The King of Fighters to game fans all around the world.”

The King of Fighters XV will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Game Store.

For more information on The King of Fighters XV, please visit https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/games/kof-xv and follow SNK on Twitter and Facebook.