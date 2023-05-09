Sanditon Season 3 lands on Britbox 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The regency romance returns for one final dance, with plenty plot twists.

After much anticipation and speculation from fans, the third and final season of the Jane Austen-inspired period drama Sanditon launches exclusively on BritBox tomorrow (11 May). Prepare for intrigue, secrets, adventure, plot twists, humour and romance, as our favourite characters are joined by a number of fresh new faces. Will everyone finally get their happy ending?

Rose Williams (Curfew) returns as high-spirited heroine Charlotte Heywood, who journeys back to the seaside resort of Sanditon with her new fiancé, Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden, Summer of Rockets), for the society event of the year – but seeing former love Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Industry) reignites old feelings. Kris Marshall (who can be seen on BritBox in Death in Paradise and its new spin-off, Beyond Paradise) is also back on screen as entrepreneur Tom Parker, full of ambitious plans to develop the town.

Meanwhile, the fortune of Charlotte’s friend Georgiana is under threat and it’s up to lawyer Samuel Colbourne, Alexander’s estranged brother, to come to her aid. There’s also a new family in town – Lady Montrose, who is desperately trying to marry off her children to wealthy residents. These newcomers bring their own secrets, romantic prospects and plot twists in true Austen style. Why not binge seasons one and two while you wait for the final instalment.

The BritBox app is available in South Africa on Android TV, including enabled Smart TVs, Google Chromecast with GoogleTV, Nvidia Shield, MiBox and MiStick, plus Android and Apple mobile/tablets, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and selected Hisense, Toshiba and OEM branded VIDAA smart TVs. Enjoy one week’s free trial, sign up at R99,99 per month and register for email updates at www.britbox.com.