‘Murder is Easy’ comes to BritBox

The mystery thriller show based on Agatha Christie’s 1939 novel, arrives on BritBox today.

Murder is Easy tells the tale of the complexities of detective work in post-war Britain, and explores social and political issues of the time. The mystery thriller, which delves into themes of colonialism and immigration, releases on BritBox today (14 March 2024).

Murder is Easy is based on Agatha Christie’s 1939 novel of the same name, and adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur.

A Nigerian lead character, Luke Fitzwilliam, becomes entangled in the pursuit of a serial killer after a chance meeting with Miss Pinkerton on a train to London. Miss Pinkerton shares details of a suspicious occurrence in her village.

Pinkerton says ominously: “I have to report … murder.”

She informs Fitzwilliam about the murders of three people and details how the killer went unnoticed, but she meets an untimely demise herself while on her way to Scotland Yard. Fitzwilliam realises the urgency of identifying the killer before more bodies pile up.

Fitzwilliam is portrayed by David Jonsson, known for his roles in the BBC Two and HBO series Industry (2020–) and the film Rye Lane (2023). He earned a British Independent Film Award nomination for the latter.

Miss Pinkerton is played by Penelope Wilton, known for her roles in Downton Abbey (2010–2015), Doctor Who (2005–2008) and After Life. The cast includes Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud), and Douglas Henshall (Shetland).

The show features music by Segun Akinola, who served as the music director and composer for Doctor Who.