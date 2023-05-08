Fortnite takes Battle Royale to Star Wars

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nintendo downloads this week include a Star Wars celebration, but there’s not much time to snap up sale items.

The Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch is offering the chance to take Fortnite Battle Royale back into the Star Wars timeline with Find the Force.

Running until 23 May 2023, at 9 a.m. players will be able to choose Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker as their Jedi trainers or Darth Maul as their Sith trainer.

Use Force abilities taught by one of these lightsaber-wielders to show your opponents the way of the light … or dark side. These abilities include Force Push, Force Pull and Force Throw. Complete Quests, earn cosmetic rewards, or purchase the Premium Reward Track Upgrade in Fortnite’s Find the Force.

Meanwhile the Star Wars Heritage Pack on the Nintendo eShop lets you Learn the way of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, take control of a speeding Podracer and lead an elite squad of clones.

It features seven classic games including Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Episode I Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed, Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.