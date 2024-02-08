Trigger Point explodes into Season 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The crime drama set in the world of bomb disposal during a terror campaign returned to BritBox this week.

Jed Mercurio’s Trigger Point, a high-octane crime thriller starring Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, also on BritBox), returned to BritBox for its second season this week.

Set in the world of bomb disposal during a terror campaign where death is only a heartbeat away. the second series starts a year on from the Crusader’s attacks.

Lana Washington (McClure) has returned to EXPO after helping train bomb disposal teams in Ukraine. While she’s back and giving a corporate talk on bomb disposal, a series of devices are used to attack a power station, causing widespread chaos and signalling the start of a new and active threat.



Lana works with MI5 and Counter Terrorism to uncover a wide but loosely connected terrorist cell, led by an anonymous leader and bound by their belief in anti-state conspiracy theories. Lana is pushed to her limits as she goes undercover, attempting to unmask the figurehead of the paranoid, delusional cell before they cause total devastation.