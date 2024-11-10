Kia unveils custom EV concepts at SEMA

The EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV SUV and PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van offer a choice between rugged capability and the cool (and bold) side of life, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and that may well be the case with two new concept vehicles unveiled by Kia last week.

Kia showed off the customised electric vehicles (EVs) at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. However, as concept cars, they are intended to show off design and technological capabilities, rather than teasing the next wave of production vehicles.

This is clearly the case with the EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV SUV and PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van, which were “imagined” by designers from Kia Design Centre America, based in Irvine, California. However, unlike many concept cars, it is not difficult to imagine these on the road – or offroad.

As Kia put it at SEMA, “The concepts bring to life an easy to imagine future where vehicles will provide the ultimate in capability, adaptability, utility and organisation, all with an eye on sustainability.”

SEMA, which has been staged in Las Vegas since, 1977 is one of the world’s premier automotive aftermarket trade events. It features manufacturers of automotive accessories ranging from a focus on performance and safety to styling, comfort, and convenience.

During the 1980s and ’90s, custom cars began stealing the show and became the heartbeat of the event. By the 2010s, SEMA had transformed into an all-out automotive carnival. Custom cars and the creativity behind each one became the show’s shining stars, making it a must-see celebration of car culture.

“SEMA is the trade show for automotive enthusiasts who know, love and understand vehicles inside and out,” said Kia.

EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV & PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN

The manufacturer provided the following details of the new concept EVs:

EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV SUV

This truly unique all-electric three-row SUV is designed to take life well beyond the beaten path – and conquer it. Built for serious fun, the EV9 SUV has been refined into the most adventurous SUV Kia has ever imagined. With custom front and rear facias for a unique and rugged look and reinforced rocker panels for increased capability and character, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV also features a three-inch lift compared to the standard EV9 and a rugged tyre and wheel combination to maximise the vehicle’s off-road capability.

A custom roof rack can handle everything from standard luggage containers to bespoke roof-mounted tents that transform the EV9 ADVNTR into a machine perfect for getaways in the great outdoors. Rough and ready, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV is Kia’s latest expression of a lifestyle utility vehicle ready for tomorrow’s adventures.

PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van

Based on Kia’s recently debuted line of EV PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles, designed for small business and delivery functionality, the PV5 is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off road tyres, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature.

The PV5 WKNDR EV Van features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customised to maximise space and function – akin to a Swiss Army Knife on wheels. The van’s “Gear Head” feature is the first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilisation of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside.

The PV5 WKNDR EV Van’s “Gear Head” can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking afficionados that want to “Cook with a View”.

Truly self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR EV Van features solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge the batteries for many uses. As an example, Kia installed an onboard compressor to handle needs for inflation, from adjusting tyre pressure when out on the trail to inflating space efficient mattresses when setting up camp for the night.

“Kia’s rugged and capable utility vehicles have long been known for being versatile, adaptable and comfortable to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America. “We wanted to ‘level up’ the functionality and capability by developing these concepts that take those legendary attributes to the next level.

“Our vehicles already help people live their active and adventurous lifestyles and it was fun to see just how far we could go with these latest concepts. The SEMA Show acts as a blank canvas for creativity and offers a glimpse into what Kia’s automotive future may hold.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

