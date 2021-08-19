Stream of the Day
QuakeCon at Home kicks off today
The latest QuakeCon will provide updates on existing and upcoming games, tournaments, charity, musical performances, celebrity streams, and game developer panels
QuakeCon at Home is set to kick off later today to start the global online event that will bring fun and comradery. The event will take place via livestreams featuring updates on existing and upcoming games, tournaments, charity fundraising, puppies, musical performances, giveaways, celebrity streams, developer panels, among many other events.
The fun kicks off with a brief welcome message at 8PM SAST on 19 August followed immediately by fan-focused panels.
Day 1 will feature a series of signature panels with Bethesda developers discussing what’s new, what’s upcoming, and looking back at some of the biggest games for their anniversaries, Quake and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Day 2 and Day 3 will feature a variety of fun panels from around the world with charities, community, guest stars and more as we celebrate the games and activities that make QuakeCon, QuakeCon.
The following information on schedule details were provided by QuakeCon. All times are converted to SAST
Thursday, 19 August
- Welcome to QuakeCon 2021 with Pete Hines & Erin Losi: 8PM
- Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and Machine Games: 8:05PM – Kevin Cloud and Marty Stratton from id Software and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames discuss the impact and legacy of the original Quake on its 25th anniversary.
- Deep Dive into DEATHLOOP with Arkane Lyon: 8:30PM – Arkane Lyon gets fans … looped in … on the details of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive Deathloop, including a special discussion about multiplayer.
- Fallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own with Fallout Worlds: 9PM – Join members of the Fallout 76 development team as they discuss how the game is evolving and take an in-depth look at our upcoming Fallout Worlds Update.
- Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios: 9:30PM – Matt Firor and Rich Lambert take fans inside ESO and discuss the great additions to the game and what new players can expect from the award-winning MMO.
- Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS: 10PM – Hey you! You’re finally awake. Celebrate Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary and watch the opening moments of Skyrim as the creators discuss insider stories and relive memories from development.
- DOOM Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo: 10:30PM – id Software’s Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin bring fans up-to-date on everything happening with DOOM Eternal.
Friday, 20 Aug
- ANZ – Fallout 76 End-Game Guide: 5AM
- ANZ – Fallout 76 – Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 6:30AM
- UK – Fallout 76 – UK Stream Team Build-a-Thon: 3:30PM
- UK – Let’s Talk Quake with Digital Foundry: 4:45PM
- DEATHLOOP Meets its Makers: 10:15PM
- WeRateDog’s Matt Nelson and Pete Hines Rate Dogs & More: 9:30PM
- Code Orange vs Quake Music Video Debut: 10:15PM
- Alienware – Fundraising and Raising Heck with Anna Maree: 1PM
Saturday, Aug 21
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Dungeon Speed Run Competition: 12:30AM
- Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium: 2AM
- Skyrim – 10th Anniversary Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson : 3AM
- ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – Mates of Oblivion Dungeon Runs: 6:30AM
- ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – MissMollyMakes An Epic Banquet: 7:45AM
- UK – DOOM Eternal – ‘Prayer vs Slayer’: 3:30PM
- UK – ESO – Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team: 4:45PM
- DOOM Eternal BATTLEMODE Community Bonanza!: 8:15PM
- Fallout 76 – C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It: 9:30PM
- Quake World Championship Grand Finals: 10:45PM
Charity Initiatives
QuakeCon viewers will be able to join in donating to organisations directly from the QuakeCon stream, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF.
QuakeCon also has the new “Pugcubus” and “Catloop” apparel for sale. Custom Ink will split all profits from the sale of these shirts between long-time Dallas animal adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, as well as FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organisation. You can purchase these items here: https://www.customink.com/fundraising/quakecon
