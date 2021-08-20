Black Panther War for Wakanda expansion pack available now in Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix released the Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda as a free update to all owners of the core game. In addition to adding Black Panther, the ninth playable Super Hero for the game, the War for Wakanda Expansion also brings with it two new villains, a new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, and Threat Sector missions, adding the most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch.

“The War for Wakanda Expansion is the biggest and best update we’ve ever made to Marvel’s Avengers,” says Scot Amos, co-head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. “We’re proud to be able to deliver all this new content for free for everyone who owns the game. Combined with the new features we’ve added and improvements we’ve made since launch, there’s never been a better time to be a Marvel’s Avengers player.”

The War for Wakanda Expansion revolves around King T’Challa, the Black Panther, devoted protector and current ruler of Wakanda. When arch-villain Klaw’s forces threaten Wakanda’s safety, T’Challa must take the fight right to them to defend everything and everyone he holds dear. Blindsided by a betrayal and the resulting tragedy, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, even his sister Shuri, while also confronting those who wish to do Wakanda harm.



A Marvel’s Avengers War Table dedicated to the War for Wakanda Expansion premiered on 16 August as part of the launch celebration for the Expansion and offered an extensive look at what players can expect from the War for Wakanda.

The War for Wakanda Expansion adds to a game already packed with content, continuing the story begun at launch with the ‘Reassemble’ story campaign, and continued through the ongoing Avengers Initiative content. Marvel’s Avengers now offers several campaigns, nine playable heroes, and endless multiplayer co-op action for up to four players.

Square Enix also announced that a new digital-only version of the game is available today. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Edition comes with immediate access to all previously released free content for Marvel’s Avengers as well as eight free bonus outfits, including several inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, for R1 169.