Prepare for the next Matrix with Showmax

Sci-fi action blockbuster and cult classic The Matrix made pop culture icons of Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss (Jessica Jones, Memento) as Trinity, Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish, Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Morpheus, and Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings, V for Vendetta) as the iconic villain, Agent Smith.

Best of all, The Matrix Trilogy, which includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is about to become a quadrilogy with the long-awaited fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, due out at the end of this year.

Written, directed and produced by the Wachowskis (V for Vendetta), The Matrix won four Oscars, including for Best Visual Effects, thanks to the groundbreaking action choreography and pioneering “bullet-time” slow-motion camera techniques that helped make it the fourth-biggest movie of 1999.

The Matrix has an 8.7/10 score on IMDb and an 88% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Slate saying, “Keanu Reeves makes a lean, strikingly beautiful tabula rasa hero, twisting out of the way of bullets that elongate like silver beads of mercury, and he’s partnered by the equally hard, blank, and androgynously gorgeous Carrie-Anne Moss.”