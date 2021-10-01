Sonic the Hedgehog – Out this weekend on Netflix

The iconic blue hedgehog Sonic is coming to Netflix. In the movie, a small-town sheriff helps an alien hedgehog with supersonic speed outrun a mad doctor who wants the creature’s special powers to dominate the world.

This comes along with an agreement between Netflix, game developer Sega, and animation studio WildBrain has announced a new animated series, Sonic Prime, set to premiere worldwide in 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog will be available to stream on Netflix from 3 October 2021.