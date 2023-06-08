Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The much anticipated Transformers sequel arrives today, 9 June, in South African cinemas.

The highly anticipated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here. The film is set in Brooklyn, New York, in 1994 and follows the story of Optimus Prime as he teams up with the Maximals to battle the Predacons and stop a threat that could destroy the world.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Josh Duhamel, Peter Cullen, and Ron Perlman. It is directed by Steven Caple Jr and written by Joby Harold.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a must-see for fans of the Transformers franchise. It is a visually stunning film with action-packed sequences and a great cast. The film is likely to entertain audiences of all ages.

In the movie, Optimus Prime is on a mission to find his creators, the Quintessons. He teams up with the Maximals, a group of Transformers who transform into animals. The Maximals are led by Optimus Primal, a lion-like Transformer.

The Predacons, a group of Transformers who transform into dinosaurs, are led by Megatron, a powerful Transformer who wants to rule the universe. The Predacons are also after the Quintessons.

The film also features the return of Bumblebee, a heroic Transformer who first appeared in the 2018 film Bumblebee. Bumblebee is a yellow Volkswagen Beetle who can transform into a robot.

If you are a fan of the Transformers franchise, don’t miss Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It screens in South African cinemas from today, 9 June 2023.