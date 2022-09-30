Disney+ premieres Hocus Pocus 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Disney+ will exclusively premiere Hocus Pocus 2 today (30 September) as part of the streaming service’s Hallowstream celebration

The haunting sequel to the Halloween classic stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked Sanderson sisters.

It has been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. It is up to three high-school students to stop the witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher, and produced by Lynn Harris, with Ralph Winter and David Kirschner serving as executive producers.

