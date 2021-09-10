Movie of the Week
Ron’s Gone Wrong – Coming soon to cinemas
Barney’s new “best friend out of the box” called Ron is a walking, talking, digital companion. The boy and robot learn about the messiness of true friendship through Ron’s hilarious malfunctions.
Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. The film features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.
The film is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham & Smith. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.
The movie is set to hit cinemas in October.
