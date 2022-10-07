Constantine comes to Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death in the 2005 cult movie starring Keanu Reeves, now streaming …

Just beneath the streets of modern-day Los Angeles lies a world of demons … and angels.Globetrotting misfit and renegade occultist John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a man who has literally been to hell and back, enters this world to help a skeptical policewoman investigate the mysterious suicide of her twin sister in Constantine.

Based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Hellblazer graphic novels and written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, Constantine also stars Rachel Weisz and Shia LaBeouf. Directed by Francis Lawrence in his directorial debut, it grossed $230.9-million worldwide against a production budget between $70–100-million, but met with a mixed reception from. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating gives it just 72%. However, it has been become a cult movie, and is a great opportunity to see Keanu Reeves in action in the immediate aftermath of the first Matrix movies.

For fans of the graphic novels, the plot elements taken from the “Dangerous Habits” story arc (issues #41-46) and the “Original Sins ” trade paperback, according to the Hellblazer page on the Fandom wiki. The character of John Constantine was introduced by legendary comic book creator Alan Moore in the Swamp Thing title in June 1985.

The 2005 horror fantasy is now streaming on Netflix.