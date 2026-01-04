Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Personal devices in 2025 became more practical, more focused and far more useful in daily life, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Personal technology in 2025 focuses on tasks that shape daily life: monitoring health, managing work, planning activities, maintaining comfort and keeping living spaces in order. The devices in this category operate across these areas in direct, functional ways. Each serves a specific purpose and delivers results for those who depend on steady performance across long days, changing environments and dense schedules.

Wearables

Winner: Huawei Watch GT 6

The Huawei Watch GT 6 combines long battery endurance with an interface that presents health measurements clearly. The display remains visible in bright outdoor settings, and the watch body stays comfortable during extended use. Continuous monitoring produces full records of sleep stages, heart-rate activity and daily movement totals. These appear in charts and summaries arranged for quick reference.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

GPS tracking maintains consistent accuracy on varied routes and supports structured workouts. Core tools like timers, alarms and sports modes sit in direct access panels. The device functions as a health and planning companion, organising information in a way that suits frequent use across different parts of the day.

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring collects sleep data, temperature variation and recovery indicators through a compact physical form. Its shape remains steady on the finger during rest, and the sensors log uninterrupted data across the night. The app displays this information in organised readiness and recovery charts that show how rest aligns with energy levels across the day.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

The ring includes a slightly thicker body than standard bands. It still offers strong accuracy in the measurements it prioritises, b it lost out on beinutg my top choice due to a slight bulkiness that becomes uncomfortable over time.

Runner-up: Huawei Watch 5

The Huawei Watch 5 introduces gesture functions that allow direct control of notifications, reminders and other short tasks. Health measurements include heart-rate trends, sleep transitions and movement summaries. These appear in a consolidated view that supports fast interpretation.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The interface responds quickly to touch and gesture input. It supports individuals who use their watch as a central point for small organisational tasks while keeping health data accessible on the same screen.

Health tech

Winner: Huawei Watch D2

The Huawei Watch D2 extends wrist-based measurement through a blood-pressure module built into the strap. A small inflatable system applies controlled pressure and produces systolic and diastolic readings in a sequence suitable for ongoing tracking. The readings form clear progressions that highlight changes across days and weeks.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Additional sensors record heart-rate behaviour, sleep phases and general activity. The device operates as a compact health tool for individuals who want structured monitoring in a wearable form. The combination of long-term blood-pressure data with broader wellness metrics gives it a defined role in personal health management.

Best tablet

Winner: Huawei MatePad 11.5

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 serves as a portable workspace for reading, writing, meetings and study. The large display provides room for documents and multitasking layouts. Paired with a keyboard, it supports reports, research work and text preparation. With a stylus, it shifts into annotation, sketching and planning.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The device maintains steady battery performance across long sessions, and the interface combines core tools in a practical layout. It suits individuals who work across several locations in a single day and depend on a tablet that handles both structured work and quick-reference tasks.

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE supports reading, browsing, video calls and light note-taking. Its screen presents documents and media clearly. Stylus support adds structure for planning and diagrams. The device performs consistently across common workloads and suits individuals who want a straightforward tablet for daily personal tasks.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Best notebook

Winner: Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 delivers consistent performance for writing, analysis, research and creative applications. The keyboard offers firm yet gentle responses suitable for long periods of focused work. The cooling system maintains stable internal conditions during sustained activity. The display delivers clear presentation of written and visual material.

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

The device supports broad personal workloads as well as mid-range gaming, and adapts easily to individuals who rely on one machine for multiple roles. It fits into hybrid routines that combine study, remote work, planning and entertainment.

Runner-up: Huawei MateBook X Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro presents documents and visuals with strong clarity, supporting extended writing and reading sessions. The trackpad responds precisely, and the keyboard maintains consistent feedback. The notebook’s light frame supports movement between workspaces, and its performance remains steady across general personal workloads.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Home comfort appliance

Winner: MeacoFan Sefte 8″

The MeacoFan Sefte 8″ uses a brushless DC motor and twelve speed settings to produce directed airflow for desks, bedside areas and work nooks. A rechargeable, swappable battery powers the fan for extended periods, which supports use during outages or when there are no convenient outlets in a temporary location. The fan head tilts vertically, and the body oscillates horizontally, giving precise control over airflow direction in small or shared areas.

Photo courtesy MeacoFan.

Controls sit on the base and on a magnetic remote that attaches to the frame. Eco mode adjusts airflow according to room temperature, and Night mode removes lights and audible signals for sleep environments. The Sefte 8″ delivers steady airflow across its range and supports daily comfort in living and working spaces that need targeted cooling.

Home maintenance appliance

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni

The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni automates floor upkeep using a combined vacuum and mop system. Dual-laser mapping scans room structures and generates deliberate cleaning paths. The robot moves with precision through doorways and around furniture, covering surfaces with predictable patterns.

Photo courtesy Ecovacs.

Its powerful suction system lifts debris from carpets, and the mopping pads apply measured moisture for cleaning hard floors. The dock washes and dries the pads and maintains the water supply. The X8 Pro Omni maintains consistent floor standards through regular cycles and reduces manual cleaning demands.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.