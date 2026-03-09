MWC 2026: Airports get a nervous system

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In Barcelona last week, the airport of the future came into view as a live operational system, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

At the core of the airport of the future is a simple idea: the airport should be able to sense what is happening across its own operation, interpret that information instantly and respond before small snags turn into system-wide delays. That means linking terminals, aprons, baggage, logistics, ground handling and infrastructure into a common digital environment, where real-time data, AI and high-capacity networks act as the airport’s nervous system.

That vision came into focus at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona last week, literally as people walked into the show. Inside the entrance to the vast Fria Gran Via expo centre, delegates were invited into the MWC’s debut Airport of the Future exhibition, presented as part of its “Journey to the Future” series. It was backed up with a Smart Airports Summit focused on private 5G, IoT, digital twins, unified networks and automation in airport operations.

This meant that, for the first time at MWC, airports were not tucked away in a generic smart-city conversation.

One of the centrepieces of the exhibition was a live Motional Digital Twin from Outsight, using 3D LiDAR and spatial AI to create a digital replica of the exhibition environment and track movement through it in real time. That kind of system allows operators to see how people and assets move, where bottlenecks are forming and how conditions are shifting across a space. Airports have collected huge amounts of data for years, but the digital twin turns scattered inputs into a live operational picture.

Separate from the official Airport of the Future exhibition, Huawei gave airports prominent space on its main MWC stand – the biggest at MWC. Under the banner of Airport Intelligence, the company laid out an architecture spanning an Intelligent Operation Centre, Digital Apron, AI Turnaround, Airfield Operation Supervision, Aviation Logistics, Fiber Sensing, V2X and a Next-Gen Converged Network.

So, while the Airport of the Future area set out the direction of travel for the industry, Huawei showed how one major supplier wants to put that future together in practice. Both treated the airport as a dense, time-sensitive environment in which sensing, connectivity and AI have to work continuously across multiple functions.

The strongest thread running through both was consolidation. Airports are still largely run through separate systems and separate bureaucracies. Security sees one slice. Ground handling sees another. Airline operations, facilities, border control and baggage each work through their own tools and priorities. When there is disruption, it culminates into queues, missed connections or delayed departures.

Huawei’s Intelligent Operation Centre, or IOC, is built around that problem. It is positioned as a way to pull data from more than 20 systems into a common operational view for total airport management, linking airport operations, airport services and airport security. Huawei’s public aviation material describes a similar smart-airport platform integrating AI, IoT, video cloud, big data and communications to support safety, operational efficiency and passenger services.

That helps explain why connectivity is at the heart of the airport story. An airport is one of the least forgiving places to get networks wrong. Passenger devices compete for access, while staff communications, cameras, sensors, service vehicles and operational systems all need capacity, reliability and security. The Smart Airports Summit description pulled together those issues, treating telecoms infrastructure as part of airport operations rather than as a background utility.

Huawei’s transport push at MWC 2026 also positioned airports inside a wider mobility strategy. During the show, the company announced five transportation solutions, revolving around transport hubs, passenger and freight flows, logistics and intelligent operations. Airports fit naturally into that approach: they are hubs, they are flow problems, and they are packed with moving assets that need constant visibility.

The airside layer of the airport model made the point more concretely. AI Turnaround and related ground-handling systems were presented as using computer vision to identify operational milestones, such as bridge connection, passenger door opening, cargo door opening and fuelling start.

Turnaround management is one of the most time-sensitive parts of the aviation chain. A few minutes lost at the gate can unsettle aircraft availability, staffing and schedules across the day. Capturing those milestones automatically and feeding them into a common control system gives airport and airline a much clearer picture of where time is being lost.

The Digital Apron and Airfield Operation Supervision components point in the same direction. The apron is where aircraft, service vehicles, fuelling, catering, baggage handling and ground crews converge under relentless time pressure. It is also where small lapses can become safety risks. Supervising that environment through video, sensing and connected systems may be less visible than the latest passenger-facing app, but it is far more likely to change how the airport works.

A Data + AI for Airline Digital Transformation stack was mapped across commercial systems, flight operations and management functions, on top of cloud, data, AI and DevOps platforms.

Eventually, all these systems coalesce into a “nervous system”. Airports have long had cameras, access systems, baggage trackers, radio networks and operational dashboards. But they have been missing a common layer that allows one part of the airport to respond to what another part is already experiencing. The model that emerged in Barcelona is built around that connection.

Travellers should not expect the vision to become reality overnight, however. The technology always moves faster than the bureaucracy.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.