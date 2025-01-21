Gadget of the Week: Huawei Watch D2 – the pressure is on

Photo supplied

It’s the first smartwatch that measures blood pressure, and the mechanism it uses is fascinating, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

If you’ve ever had your blood pressure taken, you know that moment of discomfort when the pressure cuff tightens around your upper arm. That’s been the standard way of taking this particular measurement for more than a century. And now, it’s about to change.

What is it?

You don’t need a spoiler alert for this: ever since smartwatches began measuring heart rate about 15 years ago, and then blood oxygen level at the start of this decade, it seemed inevitable that manufacturers would find a way to build in blood pressure monitoring. But how? Cuffs work by inflating them until blood flow is blocked, then slowly releasing it to measure the pressure when the first sound of blood flow is heard, known as systolic pressure, and when the last sound is heard, or diastolic pressure. How is a watch supposed to emulate that process?

By magic, of course.

Or, at least, in the Huawei Watch D2, it seems like magic. Huawei has manufactured an innovative watch strap that includes micro-pumps and inflatable air cuffs that mimic the function of a traditional blood pressure cuff. When the user hits the blood pressure measurement button, the strap inflates slightly to apply pressure, allowing the sensors to detect the systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

The most impressive aspect of this miniaturised version of a medical cuff is that it integrates seamlessly into the watch’s design, offering a user experience that feels familiar yet futuristic. The user sits still, with the watch hand resting lightly on the shoulder, and the watch does the rest. The process takes about a minute and provides results that Huawei claims to be of medical-grade accuracy.

Having had my blood pressure taken recently, I was able to test the, errr, accuracy of the claim. I expected the watch to come within 10% or 20% of my doctor’s measure. Astonishingly, it was an exact match. A later measure showed around a 5% variance on diastolic pressure, which could readily be explained by physical activity before the test.

While Huawei is pursuing regulatory approval, it does not claim the D2 to be a replacement for regular check-ups, but an additional tool. As a result, I would not presume to replace my doctor’s role in measuring vital signs, but the watch gave me the confidence that it would readily pick up vital signs that I would need tested further. I know better than to tell my 20th century doctor he has competition, but at least I can flag a concern without feeling I am crying wolf.

What about the rest? Or the regular smartwatch features?

At first glance, the D2 looks like any other premium smartwatch. Its sleek Apple-style face and robust stainless steel casing give it an air of luxury that blends into both boardrooms and gyms,

It packs an arsenal of other health-focused features, including the usual lineup of heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress management. The D2 offers a total of nine key vital sign indicators, including “beat-by-beat” ECG analysis and skin temperature measure.

The health app ecosystem – part of Huawei’s proprietary HarmonyOS – has grown into a mature platform, offering more than 80 exercise modes and detailed insights that help contextualise one’s data. It isn’t just about raw numbers, but what those numbers mean for your overall well-being. For example, pairing sleep data with stress levels provides a fuller picture of how lifestyle affects health.

Notifications sync readily with both Huawei and Android phones, with reasonable support for iPhones (13 and up), the battery life lasts up to seven days on a single charge, and the 1.82-inch AMOLED screen is vibrant and responsive. However, given its premium pricing, The blood pressure monitor is the main reason to invest in this technological breakthrough.

How much does it cost?

R8,499 from the Huawei store.

Why does it matter?

By focusing on a feature as specific and impactful as blood pressure monitoring, Huawei has carved out a niche that few competitors occupy. It’s not just a gadget for fitness enthusiasts; it’s a category shift for anyone who wants to take a more active role in managing their health.

The Watch D2 also raises important questions about the future of wearables. If devices like this can reliably measure blood pressure, what’s next? Glucose monitoring? Early detection of cardiovascular issues? The possibilities must be tempered with caution. Technology can augment healthcare, but it can’t replace it. For now, the Huawei Watch D2 offers a glimpse of what’s possible when innovation meets practicality.

What are the biggest negatives?

Simple: cost

The complexity of the mini-pumps in the strap means watchstrap replacements are no longer a quick and easy matter.

What are biggest positives?

Adds a new dimension to smartwatch functionality.

Allows screenshots of the watch face.

Excellent battery life and bright display.

Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

