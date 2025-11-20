Gadget of the Week: Lenovo’s keys to progress

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 looks like last year’s model, but sees big improvements where it matters most, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Lenovo’s first LOQ machines were built to prove that gaming laptops didn’t have to be gaudy or ruinous to the wallet. The model I reviewed a year ago, the 15IRX9F, earned its keep by mixing mid-range components with a professional finish that looked as comfortable in a boardroom as at a LAN. It gave gamers a machine that handled long sessions without looking out of place on a desk at work.

The new LOQ 15IRX10 keeps almost all the physical dimensions of that model: the same chassis, the same layout of ports, almost the same weight, and broadly the same display options. At a shade under 2.4kg, it remains best suited to desktop use, but that brings numerous compensations to the table.

The screen on this review sample remains a 15.6-inch WQHD panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and the cooling vents still occupy the same rear corners.

But then there’s the keyboard, and that is where the laptop takes a clear step forward. The keys have more spring and give, depressing with a firmer click that feels both faster and steadier. The travel depth hasn’t changed much, but it feels deeper, and the actuation point – the specific depth at which a keypress becomes a keystroke – feels cleaner. This makes typing and clicking both comfortable and satisfying.

It makes a difference in long gaming sessions, and even more so when typing documents or editing code. This is despite the arrow keys retaining full size, and the numeric pad still fitting neatly without compressing the layout.

The lighting has been refined too. Instead of the slight edge glow seen on the 15IRX9F, the new model’s illumination shines evenly across the deck. It looks balanced as well as decorative. For users who keep RGB on a single colour, the consistency adds polish. The keyboard turns a familiar design into a better tool.

Lenovo has also improved the webcam on this generation. My review unit’s camera produced a sharper, cleaner image than last year’s LOQ, making it feel better suited to professional video calls.

The newer Intel 14th-gen HX processor gives the LOQ 15IRX10 a real lift. Games benefit from higher CPU headroom, and creative workloads run faster than on last year’s model, even though the GPU remains the same. The Nvidia RTX GeForce 5070 in this configuration, up from 4060 last time round, comfortably sustains triple-digit frame rates in demanding titles – of course Cyberpunk 2077 again, as well as Apex Legends this time round. The smooth gameplay declares its presence especially at Full HD 1080p resolution and with (DLSS) Deep Learning Super Sampling upscaling enabled.

The system runs stable through extended play, and while temperatures reach similar levels to the earlier model, the fans manage heat without sudden spikes. Battery life still sits around four to five hours of mixed use, matching what I experienced on the IRX9F.

Storage and memory options mirror the previous generation, and both remain user-accessible. Removing the bottom panel reveals two M.2 NVMe SSD slots and replaceable RAM via two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, which supports up to 32 GB RAM. This naturally gives the range a longer life than sealed competitors.

The rest of the build carries over intact: three USB-A ports, one USB-C with power delivery, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. The power connector still sits at the back, keeping cables away from the sides. A 245 W charger, up from 230W last time round, restores half the battery in roughly half an hour through Lenovo’s Rapid Charge system. I could do with one of these for my fading Samsung handset.

In practice, the 15IRX10 feels like the same laptop refined through upgrades and adjustments rather than a redesign. The display holds its brightness at around 350 nits, colours stay natural, and Nvidia G-Sync support keeps gameplay smooth. The cooling system seems gentler than before and maintains the same steady tone rather than the high-pitched whine of many gaming machines. During straightforward activities like typing documents, it remains utterly silent.

The overall impression is of a product line that has reached its shape and is now settling into iteration. Lenovo seems content with the formula: a mid-range gaming laptop that also serves as a daily work machine. The materials remain practical rather than premium, yet nothing feels cheap or rushed.

How much does it cost?

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 starts at around R29 999 for the Core i7 with RTX 5050 and 32GB RAM as in the version tested here, but that comes down with reduced RAM. It is available through Lenovo’s South African store and major retailers like Incredible Connection, Evetech and FirstShop. The pricing keeps it in the same bracket as last year’s release, despite the upgraded processor and GPU.

Why should you care?

This updated machine will appeal to users who liked the previous LOQ but wanted a keyboard that felt built for longer use. The new webcam and processor add meaningful improvements, which means the value equation holds. For gamers who play regularly but don’t need top-tier Legion specifications, this remains one of the most balanced options on the market.

What stands out for me personally is how the keyboard changes the personality of the machine. It gives the LOQ a stronger sense of control and makes it more comfortable for people who split their time between games and writing or editing. That may seem frivolous, but it makes a difference.

What are the biggest negatives?

• Design and look and feel differs little from the previous model.

• Battery life stays modest at roughly 4-5 hours.

What are the biggest positives?

• The new keyboard feels firmer, faster and more accurate than before.

• The upgraded processor and webcam give the line useful improvements.

• User-accessible storage and memory make long-term maintenance simple.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.