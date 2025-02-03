A tablet smarter than a couch potato

Photo courtesy Huawei

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 is ready to shake up the tablet market, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In our home, old tablets have become overpriced digital photo frames due to a lack of memory and not being able to use them for anything else. But the Huawei MatePad 11.5 a device that is here to shake things up. After spending some quality time with it, I can confidently say it is more than just a pretty screen and is likely to outlast many competing machines. It is a multitasking marvel, a creative companion and, dare I say, a lifestyle upgrade.

The first thing I noticed about the MatePad 11.5 is how good it looks. Huawei has nailed the design with a slim, lightweight body that feels premium without being pretentious. The metallic finish gives it a classy vibe, and the thin bezels around the 11.5-inch display make it look modern and sleek. It is the kind of tablet I proudly open at coffee shops. The rounded edges make it comfortable to grip, and the overall build quality seems to be very durable.

The 11.5-inch IPS LCD display is where the MatePad truly shines. With a resolution of 2200 x 1440 and a 120Hz refresh rate, everything looks buttery smooth. Whether I am watching The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on the couch or editing photos at a desk, the colours are vibrant, the details are sharp, and the motion is fluid.

Photo courtesy Huawei

What really makes the MatePad attractive for me is the Huawei Smart Keyboard, which comes standard with the MatePad in South Africa. It is versatile, as it can be attached or detached, allowing one to switch between tablet and laptop mode. This makes my life so much easier when needing to work while enjoying my tea at the coffee shop.

The MatePad 11.5 boasts a 7700 mAh battery, making it a power bank disguised as a tablet. On a full charge, I easily got through a full day of heavy use, including streaming, gaming, and working. And when it is time to recharge, the 22.5W fast charging ensures I get back up and running in no time. It is the kind of battery life that makes me forget where I put the charger.

Huawei did not skimp on the audio either. The quad-speaker setup delivers rich, immersive sound that is perfect for movies, music, and video calls. The speakers are tuned by Histen, and they offer a surprising level of depth and clarity.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 is a versatile, powerful, and stylish tablet that punches above its weight. It is great for students, professionals, creatives, and anyone who wants a device that is smarter than a couch potato.

* The Huawei MatePad 11.5 with a Smart Keyboard retail at R6,999 from Huawei (Buy HUAWEI MatePad 11.5- HUAWEI ZA Store).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.