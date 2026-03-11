Octa drives like a Defender, thinks like a computer

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Land Rover’s most powerful Defender yet surrounds the driver with live telemetry and terrain intelligence, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The Land Rover Defender OCTA is the most high-performance variant of the Defender yet produced by Jaguar Land Rover, so a short test drive started with a sense of anticipation.

The first sign that it operates differently appears on the infotainment display.

A swipe through the Pivi Pro interface brings up a live graphic of the chassis: each wheel moving independently, torque shifting across the drivetrain, pitch and roll angles updating as the car changes direction. It feels less like opening a window into the machine. To appreciate its performance credentials, however, one has to drive it in multiple scenarios. We adapted our testing to the terrains and environments available, with a strong focus on acceleration.

Coming fast out of a corner, I could feel the 467kW twin-turbo V8 launching the Octa forward with startling urgency for a vehicle that still looks ready for the bush. Hitting rough tar moments later, it seemed as if the suspension suddenly relaxed, absorbing bumps without the stiffness typical of performance SUVs.

The explanation lies underneath the car in a system Land Rover calls 6D Dynamics.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Instead of conventional anti-roll bars tying the suspension together, hydraulic circuits link the dampers at each corner. Sensors track steering input, throttle position, suspension travel and body movement. Software redistributes hydraulic pressure across the chassis to control pitch and roll while allowing the wheels to move freely over rough surfaces.

The effect becomes obvious within minutes behind the wheel. The Octa corners flatter than any Defender before it. When the road surface deteriorates, the suspension just grips as hard.

Watching the telemetry display while driving turns the engineering into a live demonstration. Each bump appears as movement in the suspension graphic. Each surge of acceleration shifts torque across the drivetrain diagram.

Given my deep interest in automotive technology, the screen became difficult to ignore, but ultimately the focus had to move to the ride itself.

Power comes from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid assistance, producing around 467kW and 750Nm. The numbers translate into a 0–100km/h sprint of about four seconds. In a sports car that would feel brisk. In a tall off-roader, it feels a little ridiculous.

Yet the Octa seems to be cosy with the power. The engine pulls strongly through the rev range, and the eight-speed transmission shifts easily.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When I moved off the tar, another layer of technology became useful. I tapped the Terrain Response control, and the system offered a series of environments: sand, mud, rocks, gravel and high-speed off-road. Selecting one alters throttle sensitivity, traction thresholds, gear behaviour and suspension calibration simultaneously.

Unlike earlier off-road systems that adjust themselves in the background, the Octa shows the changes directly on the display. Torque distribution shifts across the drivetrain graphic and suspension behaviour recalibrates. In short, the vehicle effectively explains how it prepares for the terrain ahead.

Land Rover has introduced a dedicated Octa mode for faster driving on loose surfaces. The mode relaxes traction thresholds and allows controlled slides while the suspension continues to stabilise the vehicle.

Driving a gravel road in this setting, I found the Defender unexpectedly agile for something of its size, with the chassis smoothly absorbing repeated bumps.

I wish I could say I tested all modes, but that will have to wait for a longer review period.

The camera system provides another useful tool.

Activate the off-road view and the central display switches to multiple perspectives around the vehicle. Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View combines images from front cameras to create a transparent bonnet effect. The result: the terrain directly beneath the front wheels appears clearly on the screen.

Climbing rocky slopes with that view active would remove much of the guesswork. Instead of leaning forward to judge where the tyres might land, the driver watches the ground unfold on the display.

Side cameras help judge distances from rocks or ruts, while the rear camera becomes useful when descending steep slopes.

Inside the cabin, the technology also shifts toward sensory experience, if perhaps a little too enthusiastically

The Octa includes Body and Soul Seat technology, which embeds haptic transducers into the seat frames. Music flows through the Meridian sound system as usual, but bass frequencies travel through the seat structure as subtle vibrations. Low notes ripple through the seatback while the rest of the audio fills the cabin. Personally, this felt invasive, but I guess it makes for the right strokes for the right folks. It is also one of several novelties that are possibly intended to justify the vehicle’s eye-watering pricetag.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Navigation prompts and alerts can also appear as gentle pulses rather than audible tones, but that, on the other hand, is a little too subtle a form of driver feedback.

The Octa supports over-the-air software updates, allowing many of its systems to receive improvements remotely. Navigation maps, infotainment features and certain vehicle functions update without visiting a dealership.

Wireless Android Auto integrate smartphones easily, while driver profiles remember seating positions, display layouts and vehicle preferences.

The vehicle rides on 33-inch tyres, the largest ever fitted to a production Defender. Wider tracks and reinforced suspension components handle the additional loads created by high-speed off-road driving.

Jaguar Land Rover has been repositioning the Defender as a technological flagship rather than a purely utilitarian vehicle. The Octa underlines that shift.

The original Defender built its reputation on mechanical durability and simplicity. The Octa retains the toughness but introduces a layer of digital intelligence that allows the driver to see, understand and adjust what the vehicle is doing in real time.

The Defender remains built for difficult landscapes, but the way it navigates them now relies on state-of-the-art sensors, software and screens, as much as it does on steel and rubber.

Pricing: Starts at R3,921,000.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.