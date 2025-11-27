Gadget of the Week: Maps, mops, makes itself useful

Photo courtesy Ecovacs.

What is it?

Aside from a few gimmicks that we tend to see at tech expos like IFA in Berlin and CES ion Las Vegas, robot vacuums seemed to have reached their peak with a few beeps and the occasional scuffle with a power cable. The new Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni aims to reset that expectation, if not quite rewrite the rulebook.

Its most striking party trick is the TrueMapping navigation system, which confers an almost uncanny ability to remember where it’s been and where it needs to go next. It uses a form of LiDAR-based DToF (Direct Time of Flight) mapping, which is superior to many camera-based systems.

Unlike many competitors’ maddening mapping technologies that almost demand design skills, the Deebot device weaves a plannable and predictable path, navigating around obstacles and sidestepping clutter. That’s not to say it is infallible: a wayward sock will still trip it up now and then. But most of the time, it knows your home better than you do.

Of course, navigation alone doesn’t earn a robot a place in the cleaning hall of fame. The Deebot X8 Pro Omni combines its sharp sense of direction with a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, allowing it to tackle both dust bunnies and sticky footprints in a single run. The machine does not only promise a more comprehensive clean, but often delivers one, with the vacuum and mop working in tandem instead of fighting for attention. That’s particularly useful for anyone with hard floors that seem to attract grime and grit like a magnet.

For the version available in South Africa, the suction power is rated at a massive18,000 Pa, achieved by an ultra high-speed fan. That means the X8 Pro Omni refuses to leave anything behind on tiles or wood. Pet fur, snack crumbs, and Johannesburg’s ever-present layer of fine dust get whisked away without complaint. Plush carpets, though, remain a challenge, especially in mop mode.

One of the X8 Pro Omni’s main selling point is the Ozmo Roller, a cylindrical rolling mop that washes the floor like a floor washer, not standard mop pads. The mop assembly does lift when moving on to carpets, but not high enough for deep carpet. So the robot is more at home on smooth surfaces, and those with shaggy rugs may find themselves left wanting.

One of its more thoughtful touches is an auto-empty station. The robot diligently fills its onboard bin and then, at the end of its shift, deposits the collected dirt into a much larger dustbin in the docking station. For homes with shedding pets or constant human foot traffic, this is a genuine timesaver, reducing the need to intervene after every session.

Equally significantly, it also washes and dries the mop with hot water and hot air, cutting out another layer of routine maintenance.

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni also fits comfortably into a connected home. The Ecovacs Home app is easy to navigate and gives one the ability to schedule, monitor, or tinker with cleaning zones on the fly. If shouting at your appliances is more your style, Alexa and Google Assistant will oblige, sending the robot on mission impossible with a voice command. Multi-floor mapping is a great addition: the robot memorises several levels and adapts its cleaning routes accordingly, ideal for multi-level or double-storey homes.

Object detection and personalised zone cleaning round out the feature set, adding a degree of intelligence that allows one to tell the robot exactly where (and where not) to clean. It is not the kind of AI that can plot world domination, but it does give one more control and, frankly, more reasons to let it get on with the job.

Photo courtesy Ecovacs.

How much does it cost?

Expect to pay up to R28,999, depending on retailer and configuration. The Deebot X8 Pro Omni is available from major South African online electronics outlets and selected specialist retailers, as well as from the Ecovacs site at www.ecovacs.co.za/products/deebot-x8-pro-omni .

Why should you care?

With increasingly busy lives and a growing appetite for tech that takes care of the mundane, the Deebot X8 Pro Omni offers a compelling blend of intelligence and autonomy. Yes, it vacuums and mops, but it also adapts to your home and habits. It means that clean floors become the default, not the result of a weekend cleaning blitz.

For anyone balancing work, family, and the general chaos of South African life, it is the kind of automation that delivers actual everyday value rather than futuristic promises.

It also reflects a broader shift in home tech: devices that do not focus only on adding features, but also remove friction. The takeaway: Instead of giving you more to manage, it gives you less to think about.

What are the biggest negatives?

Struggles with plush or high-pile carpets.

Premium price is out of reach for many households.

Occasionally stumbles on cords, socks, and other small obstacles, requiring manual rescue.

What are the biggest positives?

TrueMapping technology ensures precise navigation and comprehensive cleaning coverage.

High-speed Ozmo Roller mop function saves time and delivers thorough results on hard floors.

Automatic dirt disposal and multi-floor mapping reduce day-to-day hassle and increase convenience.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.