Season 2 of ‘One Piece’ begins filming in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The wildly popular live action adventure that took the world by storm reunites the original Straw Hat crew as they come together in Cape Town.

Netflix has announced the start of production on Season Two of the globally popular live action adventure One Piece.in Cape Town. Sharp-eyed travellers between Cape Town and Stellenbosch may have noticed that the ships parked at Cape Town Film Studios outside the city have been subtly adapted. Originally constructed for the series Black Sails, they now serve as the vessels that traverse the oceans in One Piece.

The new season reunites the original Straw Hat crew, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) as they come back together in Cape Town.

Returning cast from Season One also include Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Wardas Buggy, Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Previously announced new cast members joining season two include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, who created a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates.

But, in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

The series is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

Credits include:

Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers: Matt Owens & Joe Tracz

Executive Producers: Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda