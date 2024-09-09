‘Arcane’ season 2 paints town blue

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The trailer is out for the final season of the animated saga of two rival sisters, set to stream in November.

A teaser trailer has been aired for the second season of the animated series Arcane, due out in November.

The series follows the rivalry between sisters Jinx and Vi, which deepens as tensions between the utopian city of Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun, push them toward a full-scale war.

Amid the growing conflict, Jinx, with her blue hair and chaotic spirit, takes on an even more rebellious and darker persona, matching the original soundtrack Paint The Town Blue which can be heard in the latest trailer. The single is by Ashnikko, the artist behind tracks like Daisy, Stupid, and Slumber Party.

The show is based on the popular multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends (LoL), bydeveloper Riot Games.

Tensions and characters rise

Season 2 picks up where the first left off, diving deeper into the fractured relationship between Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) as the looming conflict intensifies.

Returning characters like Caitlyn (Elsa Davoine), Ekko (Reed Shannon), Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), and Viktor (Harry Lloyd) will also continue to shape the narrative as they navigate a city on the brink of war.

The future

While Season 2 will conclude the story arc of Arcane, it is not the end for the storytelling potential within the LoL universe.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said co-creator of Arcane, Christian Linke, during a LoL developer update. “From the very beginning, we had a very specific ending in mind for this series, but it is just the first of many stories we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Where to watch

Arcane Season 2 will release on Netflix in November 2024.