New Monsters lurk in ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

The new season, which succeeds ‘Dahmer’, follows the notorious case of the brothers who killed their parents.

After the success of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology Dahmer, which became one of Netflix’s most-watched series with over one-billion hours viewed in its first 60 days, Monster returns with a new season: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The upcoming episodes explore the infamous case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home on August 20, 1989. It uncovers the psychological and emotional dimensions of the case, commenting on what drives people to commit such horrific crimes.

Two brothers

The Menendez brothers’ case gripped the nation in the early 1990s, evolving into a media frenzy that fuelled a growing public fascination with true crime. The upcoming season dives into the complex dynamics of the Menendez family, exploring whether the brothers were driven to murder by years of alleged physical, emotional, and sexual abuse or by greed and a desire to inherit their parents’ fortune.

While the brothers claimed their actions were a desperate response to a lifetime of abuse, the prosecution argued the killings were premeditated, motivated by financial gain. Convicted of first-degree murder in 1996, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The series raises deeper questions about the true nature of evil, challenging viewers to consider whether the real monsters are those who commit such heinous acts or those who may have pushed them to it.

Cast and team

The cast features Javier Bardem as José Menendez, Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez. Other members include Nathan Lane as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne and Ari Graynor as defence attorney Leslie Abramson.

Where to watch

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres on Netflix tomorrow (19 September 2024).