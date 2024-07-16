SA’s science ‘Oscars’ awarded

Lifetime Award

Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk – Chair: Department of Science and Innovation (DSI)/National Research Foundation (NRF) South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) in Indigenous Plant Use, University of Johannesburg (UJ) For his contribution as a botanist and an authority on traditional and commercial uses of plants, with numerous books and publications covering all or most of the socially relevant and commercialised plant species of the world.

TW Kambule-NSTF Award: ResearcherPrize sponsor: proSET (Professionals in SET), a sector of the NSTF representing more than 45 professional societies

Prof Patience Mthunzi-Kufa – Research Group Head: Biophotonics; Manager: Photonics Centre, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Professor Extraordinarius: University of South Africa (UNISA) For her research on the construction and application of photonics-based diagnostic devices for point-of-care detection of HIV-1, TB, COVID-19, as well as non-communicable diseases in order to achieve early detection and to facilitate timely treatment.

TW Kambule-NSTF Award: Emerging Researcher (2 winners)Prize sponsor: South African Young Academy of Science (SAYAS)

Dr Tiisetso E Lephoto – Lecturer and Principal Researcher: School of Molecular and Cell Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) For her investigation of biological control agents (natural enemies for pests) which can help solve identified challenges, and the identification of new insect-killing microscopic worms called entomopathogenic nematodes, which have the potential to infect and kill problematic soil-dwelling insects in farms within 24-48 hours upon invasion.

ANDProf Tebogo Mashifana – Associate Professor and Head of Department (Dept): Chemical Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg For her research which focuses on innovative circular economy principles to remediate the environmental impact caused by wastewater and solid wastes and the conversion of such wastes generated by different industries, which pollute our environment, contaminate water, soil and the air, into new products that can be used for various applications.

Management Award

Prof Bernard Slippers – Professor: Dept of Biochemistry, Genetics and Microbiology; Director: Tree Protection Co-operative Programme; Director: Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI), University of Pretoria (UP); Director: Innovation Africa @UP For his leadership and participation in several substantive research programmes and his role in the foundation of the Future Africa Institute, the Africa Science Leadership Programme and Innovation Africa @UP and in the global young academy movement and the Global Young Academy and SAYAS.

Engineering Research Capacity Development Award (2 winners)Sponsor: Eskom since 2003.

Prof Claudia Polese – Associate Professor: Aerospace Manufacturing and Design; Head: Aeronautical Engineering Stream; Deputy Director: African Research Universities Alliance Centre of Excellence in Materials, Energy and Nanotechnology; Advisory Aerospace Research Director: National Aerospace Centre, Wits For her leadership of several strategic South African initiatives to strengthen the research in advanced manufacturing technologies and primarily the cutting-edge Laser Shock Peening (LSP) process, furthering substantial infrastructural and human capital development.

ANDProf Emmanuel Iwuoha – Professor: Chemistry, University of the Western Cape (UWC); DSI/NRF SARChI Chair for Nano Electrochemistry and Sensor Technology; Director: Sensor Lab, UWC For his exploitation of the capacity of the Sensor Lab at UWC for research on disease diagnostic sensor devices, lithium-ion battery/supercapacitors and solar cell technology to achieve a significant throughput of researchers under his guidance for applications in solar cells and gas sensing.

NSTF-Water Research Commission (WRC) AwardSponsor: Water Research Commission (WRC) since 2017.



Prof Timothy Dube – Director: Institute for Water Studies, UWC; Adjunct Professor: United Nations University, Flores, Germany For his pioneering and innovative methods using satellite technology merged with machine learning (AI) to monitor water resources in semi-arid regions, enhancing ecological sustainability and community resilience.

NSTF-SAMRC Clinician-Scientist AwardSponsor: South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) since 2023.

Dr June Fabian – Director: Wits Donald Gordon Medical Research Institute; Post-doctoral Researcher; Co-Lead: Clinical Research Platform: SAMRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit; Lecturer: Dept of Internal Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, Wits For her leadership and coordination of the multi-country and multi-dimensional ARK project, which challenged outdated, biased, and unscientific diagnostic tools and developed new, evidence-grounded methodologies to achieve greater impact in the early detection and management of chronic kidney disease.

Green Economy AwardSponsor: Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) since 2023.

Prof Linda Godfrey – Manager: Circular Innovation SA, Principal Scientist: Circular Economy, CSIR; Extraordinary Professor: Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, North-West University (NWU) For her leading role in shaping and driving SA’s waste and circular economy science, technology and innovation agendas, encompassing the development and implementation of the Waste Research, Development and Innovation Roadmap for the DSI and having been instrumental in shaping strategic local and international waste and circular economy initiatives.



Science Diplomacy for Africa AwardSponsor: Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa initiative (SDCfA)



Prof Irvy (Igle) Gledhil – Visiting Adjunct Professor: School of Mechanical, Industrial and Aeronautical Engineering, Wits For her work to build vibrant, supportive environments in which women and men as scientists can make real contributions, leading the international working group on Women in Physics and her leadership within the Global Gender Gap Project and the convening of African and South African scientists to engage with wicked problems.

Data for Research Award

uLwazi Node, South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) Open Data Platform, NRF – Mr Leo Chiloane, Manager For the management of a metadata repository that facilitates the FAIR publication, discovery, dissemination, and preservation of earth observation and environmental data in SA, certified as a trusted repository by the CoreTrustSeal in 2023.

Innovation Award: Corporate Organisation

Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRi) NPC – Prof Mike Sathekge, Chief Executive Officer and President For a facility which represents a paradigm shift in its field, offering a one-stop-shop for medical imaging and theragnostics dedicated to drug development and clinical research, which provides consolidated expertise in nuclear technologies, in medicine and the biosciences, creating significant research, development and innovation capacity in SA.

Innovation Award: Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Sponsor: National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO) since 2019.

Jonker Sailplanes (Pty) Ltd – Co-Founder, Shareholder and Director: Prof Attie Jonker, School of Mechanical Engineering, NWU For their design, manufacture, further development of, and for building on their success celebrated for the first time 11 years ago, and for their export success of internationally competitive sailplanes.

Communication Award

Prof Jennifer Fitchett – Professor: Physical Geography, Wits For her involvement in both communicating her own science to the public and in training early career researchers in science communication, notably through a Science Blog, articles in The Conversation and podcasts.

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Award

OLICO Maths Education – Director: Maths Education: Dr Lynn Bowie For their project to make sense of mathematics through high quality programmes and resources for thousands of South African school children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Special Annual Theme Award: 4IR in SA