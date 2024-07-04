Museum of Illusions opens today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first Museum of Illusions in Africa blurs the lines between reality and illusion, writes ZIANDA GOLDSTUCK.

The first Museum of Illusions in Africa opens its doors in Johannesburg today (Friday, 5 July).

Located at The Zone, Rosebank Mall, the Museum invites visitors into a world where the lines between reality and illusion blur.

The journey of the Museum of Illusions began in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia, the brainchild of Roko Zivkovic and Tomislav Pamukovic. What started as a single location has rapidly expanded into a global franchise. The success story continues with the Johannesburg opening, alongside plans for additional locations in Cape Town, Nairobi, and Marrakech, highlighting the museum’s commitment to bringing its extraordinary experiences to diverse audiences across Africa.

At the heart of the Museum of Illusions is the concept of “edutainment”—a seamless fusion of education and entertainment. Each exhibit is meticulously designed to engage visitors through interactive experiences that play with psychology, science, math, and art. The museum is not only a place to observe, but also to participate, offering hands-on exhibits that challenge perceptions and spark curiosity.

Despite having over 50 locations worldwide, with Johannesburg number 52, each Museum of Illusions maintains a unique character. No two are exactly the same; each one features exhibits tailored to the cultural context of its city. This localised approach ensures that, while the core themes of illusion and interaction remain consistent, and favourite exhibits remain the same, the details reflect the local heritage and notable figures of the region.

The museum’s dynamic nature means that certain exhibits are refreshed every two years or so, guaranteeing that repeat visitors always encounter something new and exciting.

The Museum of Illusions is affordable for the experience one gets. Tickets are priced at R150 for seniors and children aged 4-12, and R190 for adults. Children under the age of 4 can enter for free. Visitors explore the museum at their own pace, with no time limits on their visit.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, though capacity is limited, and only cashless payments are accepted, to streamline the entry process.

The museum’s design is accessible, accommodating prams, the elderly, and the disabled. However, some exhibits are not recommended for individuals with epilepsy or other specific health conditions.

In addition to its standard offerings, the museum includes a customisable space for events, making it an ideal venue for private functions, corporate events, or birthday parties. School outings are particularly encouraged, with special discounts available for school groups, providing an engaging educational experience outside the traditional classroom setting.

While the museum enforces the standard rule of no food or drinks, it distinguishes itself from other museums by allowing unlimited touching and photography of all exhibits. This interactive approach enhances the visitor experience, allowing everyone to fully immerse themselves in the world of illusions.

With its blend of education, entertainment, and cultural relevance, the Museum of Illusions in Johannesburg is a must-visit destination, offering a magical journey for visitors of all ages.

Tickets are available online at: https://tickets.koid.co.za/event/museum-of-illusions?_gl=1*9m3mwr*_gcl_au*MTg5NTIxMjMzLjE3MjAwMDMyODE.