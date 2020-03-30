Featured
Nintendo South Africa launches online gameathon
Nintendo’s South African distributor has set up live events for virtual participation during lockdown.
Being stuck inside doesn’t mean not being with the game. Players now have the chance to meet up virtually to play Nintendo Switch Online games like Ring Fit Adventure, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.
A daily schedule is available for each game. For example, Ring Fit Adventure has a kids challenge at 9am from Monday to Friday, while adults can join in at 2pm. The challenges are co-ordinated by a dedicated Ring Fit coach.
The challenge instructions will be available via the Discord channel. Join the channel via the invite here.
Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join. Plenty tips and tricks will be shared about the games.
New measures as video production comes to a halt
MultiChoice has announced a range of measures to safeguard the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives, as well as the sustainability of production houses.
MutliChoice Group has confirmed that production of video entertainment has come to a complete halt in South Africa, as the industry adheres to the national lockdown.
Many sectors across the African continent are adjusting and finding ways to deal with challenges brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic. Among these, MultiChoice Group is one of the best-known brands across Africa, due to its dominance of the video entertainment sector. As a result, it says, it is acutely aware of the challenges its partners in the industry are facing.
“For many years MultiChoice has been a leader in the sector and are a leading investor in local content production,” it said in a statement on Friday. “The group has deep rooted partnerships and long-standing commitments that have grown the industry for the benefit of many, both in front and behind the camera.”
For this reason, says MultiChoice, it has decided to implement several measures aimed at safeguarding the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives as well as the sustainability of production houses.
“With these measures the group can hopefully steer the industry through this tumultuous time.”
MultiChoice announced the following measures:
- “MultiChoice has set aside R80 million to ensure that current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew, and creatives for the months of March and April, by when hopefully we will have the worst of the disruptions behind us. The need to secure salaries of our creatives goes a long way in creating income stability for them and their families. We believe this to be critical for the industry and in our view simply the right thing to do.
- “Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory we will be launching an online learning portal that will support over 40 000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online master classes, so they can continue to hone their craft whilst adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation.
- “Furthermore, we have committed to guarantee the incomes of freelancers in our SuperSport Productions, who are currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown. This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in our broadcast technology environment.”
MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said: “Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill.”
Telviva discounts cloud PABX for working remotely
The global trend towards increased remote work has been accelerated and, as South Africa heads into a lockdown, companies across industry sectors are scrambling to establish a remote working environment.
“While the economic impact of the next several weeks will be felt for years to come, companies are trying to lessen the exposure to the business bottom-line while remaining cognisant of the human element and the need to remain operational,” says David Meintjes, CEO of Telviva. “Unfortunately, many organisations are reliant on a telecommunication service that limits employees to the office. This means these businesses are unable to redirect inbound customer calls to mobile devices, thereby significantly impacting on service delivery.”
To this end, the full functionality of the Telviva Cloud PBX solution has been made available on a month-to-month basis at a 16% discounted rate. it can be used through either a Telviva One Web client or a Telviva Mobile smartphone app. This effectively enables employees to work remotely while still being connected to the existing office PBX exchange.
The Telviva Cloud PBX offering can be installed on top of these existing environments, as an overlay, with Telvia Rapid PBX, which all users can reach over the internet. The on-premise PBX hands over control to the cloud-based Telviva solution by means of a call forward. This forwarding can be applied to either all or selected extensions in the business.
“Our solution enables a company to easily transform their PBX into one with features that come from the high-end capabilities delivered through the cloud,” says Meintjies. “Deployment of Telviva Rapid PBX can be done quickly as there are no physical handsets or access links to be provided. Everything revolves around the Web client and smartphone app.
“As can be expected, there has been significant growth in uptake of these solutions as companies start activating their work from home strategies. The voice quality using Telviva One and Telviva Mobile is akin to a WhatsApp call and has received high ratings from our customers.”
* For more information on Telviva’s cloud PBX solution, visit https://www.telviva.co.za/rapid-pbx/