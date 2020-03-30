Featured
Telviva discounts cloud PABX for working remotely
The global trend towards increased remote work has been accelerated and, as South Africa heads into a lockdown, companies across industry sectors are scrambling to establish a remote working environment.
“While the economic impact of the next several weeks will be felt for years to come, companies are trying to lessen the exposure to the business bottom-line while remaining cognisant of the human element and the need to remain operational,” says David Meintjes, CEO of Telviva. “Unfortunately, many organisations are reliant on a telecommunication service that limits employees to the office. This means these businesses are unable to redirect inbound customer calls to mobile devices, thereby significantly impacting on service delivery.”
To this end, the full functionality of the Telviva Cloud PBX solution has been made available on a month-to-month basis at a 16% discounted rate. it can be used through either a Telviva One Web client or a Telviva Mobile smartphone app. This effectively enables employees to work remotely while still being connected to the existing office PBX exchange.
The Telviva Cloud PBX offering can be installed on top of these existing environments, as an overlay, with Telvia Rapid PBX, which all users can reach over the internet. The on-premise PBX hands over control to the cloud-based Telviva solution by means of a call forward. This forwarding can be applied to either all or selected extensions in the business.
“Our solution enables a company to easily transform their PBX into one with features that come from the high-end capabilities delivered through the cloud,” says Meintjies. “Deployment of Telviva Rapid PBX can be done quickly as there are no physical handsets or access links to be provided. Everything revolves around the Web client and smartphone app.
“As can be expected, there has been significant growth in uptake of these solutions as companies start activating their work from home strategies. The voice quality using Telviva One and Telviva Mobile is akin to a WhatsApp call and has received high ratings from our customers.”
* For more information on Telviva’s cloud PBX solution, visit https://www.telviva.co.za/rapid-pbx/
Featured
New measures as video production comes to a halt
MultiChoice has announced a range of measures to safeguard the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives, as well as the sustainability of production houses.
MutliChoice Group has confirmed that production of video entertainment has come to a complete halt in South Africa, as the industry adheres to the national lockdown.
Many sectors across the African continent are adjusting and finding ways to deal with challenges brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic. Among these, MultiChoice Group is one of the best-known brands across Africa, due to its dominance of the video entertainment sector. As a result, it says, it is acutely aware of the challenges its partners in the industry are facing.
“For many years MultiChoice has been a leader in the sector and are a leading investor in local content production,” it said in a statement on Friday. “The group has deep rooted partnerships and long-standing commitments that have grown the industry for the benefit of many, both in front and behind the camera.”
For this reason, says MultiChoice, it has decided to implement several measures aimed at safeguarding the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives as well as the sustainability of production houses.
“With these measures the group can hopefully steer the industry through this tumultuous time.”
MultiChoice announced the following measures:
- “MultiChoice has set aside R80 million to ensure that current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew, and creatives for the months of March and April, by when hopefully we will have the worst of the disruptions behind us. The need to secure salaries of our creatives goes a long way in creating income stability for them and their families. We believe this to be critical for the industry and in our view simply the right thing to do.
- “Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory we will be launching an online learning portal that will support over 40 000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online master classes, so they can continue to hone their craft whilst adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation.
- “Furthermore, we have committed to guarantee the incomes of freelancers in our SuperSport Productions, who are currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown. This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in our broadcast technology environment.”
MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said: “Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill.”
Featured
SA’s Internet goes down again
South Africa is about to experience a small repeat of the lower speeds and loss of Internet connectivity suffered in January, thanks to a new undersea cable break, writes BRYAN TURNER
Internet service provider Afrihost has notified customers that there are major outages across all South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs), as a result of a break in the WACS undersea cable between Portugal and England
The cause of the cable break along the cable is unclear. it marks the second major breakage event along the West African Internet sea cables this year, and comes at the worst possible time: as South Africans grow heavily dependent on their Internet connections during the COVID-19 lockdown.
As a result of the break, the use of international websites and services, which include VPNs (virtual private networks), may result in latency – decreased speeds and response times.
WACS runs from Yzerfontein in the Western Cape, up the West Coast of Africa, and terminates in the United Kingdom. It makes a stop in Portugal before it reaches the UK, and the breakage is reportedly somewhere between these two countries.
The cable is owned in portions by several companies, and the portion where the breakage has occurred belongs to Tata Communications.
The alternate routes are:
- SAT3, which runs from Melkbosstrand also in the Western Cape, up the West Coast and terminates in Portugal and Spain. This cable runs nearly parallel to WACS and has less Internet capacity than WACS.
- ACE (Africa Coast to Europe), which also runs up the West Coast.
- The SEACOM cable runs from South Africa, up the East Coast of Africa, terminating in both London and Dubai.
- The EASSy cable also runs from South Africa, up the East Coast, terminating in Sudan, from where it connects to other cables.
The routes most ISPs in South Africa use are WACS and SAT3, due to cost reasons.
The impact will not be as severe as in January, though. All international traffic is being redirected via alternative cable routes. This may be a viable method for connecting users to the Internet but might not be suitable for latency-sensitive applications like International video conferencing.
Read more about the first Internet connectivity breakage which happened on the same cable, earlier this year.