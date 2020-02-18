Nintendo discounts games with blockbuster sale

Square Enix, creators of the iconic Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider franchises, have revealed a gameplay trailer of Outriders, a new co-op RPG shooter for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outriders is an RPG shooter set in a dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, players will create their own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, players leave behind the slums and shantytowns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Square Enix says the game offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry.

“It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years,” says Bartek Kmita, Game Director at People Can Fly. “Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make, to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken.”

Outriders will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC later in 2020. It will also release on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One family of devices.